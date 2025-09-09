Asia Cup 2025 Winner: India And 3 Other Strong Contenders

Asia Cup 2025 is set to begin on September 9, with the final scheduled for September 28. For the first time, eight teams - India, Pakistan, Oman, UAE, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong - will compete in T20 format.

Among them, four teams are seen as strong contenders for the title.

India

As defending champions, India enters the tournament under Suryakumar Yadav’s captaincy. The team remains unbeaten in T20 series over the past year and holds the No. 1 ranking. With stars like Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Abhishek Sharma, and Tilak Verma, India is a major favorite.

Pakistan

Pakistan had a rough patch but is now showing improvement under Salman Ali Agha. Winning three of their last four T20 series, including a recent tri-series against Afghanistan and UAE, has boosted their confidence.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka, a six-time Asia Cup champion, won the 2022 T20 edition by defeating Pakistan. Led by Charith Asalanka, with in-form players Pathum Nissanka, Kusum Mendis, and Kamindu Mendis, they remain a formidable side.

Bangladesh

Captained by Liton Das, Bangladesh has lost only once in their last eight T20 matches. Ranked 10th in T20, they possess the ability to upset any team and will aim for their maiden Asia Cup title.

Top 3 teams with most title wins in Asia Cup history

India, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan are the top three teams in Asia Cup history in terms of titles won.

India leads the chart with eight championships, having dominated the tournament across both ODI and T20 formats. Sri Lanka follows with six titles, showcasing their consistency and strong performances over the years.

Pakistan ranks third, winning the Asia Cup two times, including notable victories against their rivals.

These three teams have largely controlled the tournament’s narrative, producing historic matches, thrilling rivalries, and memorable moments that have made the Asia Cup a prestigious and highly competitive event in Asian cricket.