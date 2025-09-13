Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketAsia Cup 2025: Updated Points Table After PAK vs OMAN Match

The Asia Cup Group A points table has seen a bit of a change, with IND and PAK now level on points, but separated in standings by the former's overwhelming Net Run Rate (NRR).

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 13 Sep 2025 10:06 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

PAK vs OMAN was the second encounter from Asia Cup 2025's Group A, which also features India, the defending champions, and UAE, the tournament host. 

This match took place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, same venue as IND vs UAE, and saw Pakistan easily defend a modest total, thanks to an impressive bowling display. 

Naturally, the points table has seen a bit of a change, with IND and PAK now level on points, but separated in standings by the former's overwhelming Net Run Rate (NRR).

Asia Cup 2025: PAK beat OMAN by 93 runs

Pakistan posted a total of 160, a somewhat modest score in the modern T20 context, but it would turn out to be too much for Oman. 

The latter had a disappointing day with the bat, but interestingly, did appear to challenge the former with the ball to a good extent, taking seven wickets in the first innings. They kept most Pakistani batsmen quiet, except for Mohammed Haris, who scored 66 off 43, which included 7 fours and 3 sixes.

When it came to the chase, Oman were bowled out for just 67 runs. This 93 run victory has given PAK a healthy NRR. Haris was named man of the match for this outing. 

Here's what the Asia Cup 2025 Group A points table looks like now:

PAK vs Oman: Asia Cup Updated Point Table (Group A)

India - Matches: 1 | Won: 1 | Lost: 0 | Tied: 0 | NR: - | Points: 2 | NRR: +10.483

Pakistan - Matches: 1 | Won: 1 | Lost: 0 | Tied: 0 | NR: - | Points: 2 | NRR: +4.650 

Oman - Matches: 1 | Won: 0 | Lost: 1 | Tied: 0 | NR: - | Points: 0 | NRR: -4.650  

UAE - Matches: 1 | Won: 0 | Lost: 1 | Tied: 0 | NR: - | Points: 0 | NRR: -10.483

The next game from Asia Cup's Group A is India vs Pakistan, which, needless to say, is the biggest fixture in the competition. This match will also be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 14, 2025.

Check out: IND vs PAK 2025: India's Probable Playing XI For Asia Cup Blockbuster

Published at : 13 Sep 2025 10:02 AM (IST)
Asia Cup Asia Cup Points Table Asia Cup 2025 Asia Cup Updated Points Table Pakistan Vs Oman PAK Vs Oman Pakistan Asia Cup Asia Cup Group A Points Table Asia Cup Pakistan
Embed widget