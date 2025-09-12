IND vs PAK 2025: India's Probable Playing XI For Asia Cup Blockbuster

Asia Cup 2025 faced uncertainty after Operation Sindoor, with doubts over India’s participation against Pakistan. Eventually, the Indian government gave the green light, ensuring fans get the marquee clash on September 14 at the Dubai International Stadium.

India began their campaign in style, registering their biggest-ever T20I win (by balls remaining) after chasing down UAE’s target in just 4.3 overs.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will open their tournament against Oman at the same venue. They arrive fresh from a tri-series victory but without stalwarts Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

While the squad looks fearless and youthful, their challenge against a full-strength India remains daunting, given the Men in Blue are reigning T20 World Cup and Asia Cup champions.

Sanju Samson keeps his spot

India surprised many by backing Sanju Samson ahead of Jitesh Sharma as the wicketkeeper. While Samson has been pushed down to the middle order, his inclusion reflects strong trust from the management.

Alongside him, Abhishek Sharma—boasting a strike rate above 190—will likely partner Shubman Gill at the top. The middle order of Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Samson provides balance, with Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, and Shivam Dube adding depth.

Dube in, Arshdeep out

Shivam Dube, who starred with figures of 3/4 against UAE, is set to retain his place. His all-round skills have edged out left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, despite the latter’s strong record against Pakistan (7 wickets in 4 T20Is).

With Dubai pitches favoring spin, India is expected to field three frontline spinners-Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, and Axar Patel-alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Pandya as pace options.

This decision could expose India’s death bowling, as Arshdeep’s absence leaves Bumrah with limited support. Still, the management values the batting depth Dube provides, even if it comes at the cost of a specialist bowler.

Predicted India XI vs Pakistan: Abhishek Sharma – Opener, Shubman Gill (VC) – Opener, Tilak Varma – Batter, Suryakumar Yadav (C) – Batter, Sanju Samson (WK) – Keeper-batter, Hardik Pandya – All-rounder, Shivam Dube – All-rounder, Axar Patel – Spinner, Varun Chakravarthy – Spinner, Kuldeep Yadav – Spinner and Jasprit Bumrah – Pacer.

Bench: Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma.