Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs PAK 2025: India's Probable Playing XI For Asia Cup Blockbuster

IND vs PAK 2025: India's Probable Playing XI For Asia Cup Blockbuster

Shivam Dube, who starred with figures of 3/4 against UAE, is set to retain his place in India XI for IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 clash.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 12 Sep 2025 03:59 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Asia Cup 2025 faced uncertainty after Operation Sindoor, with doubts over India’s participation against Pakistan. Eventually, the Indian government gave the green light, ensuring fans get the marquee clash on September 14 at the Dubai International Stadium.

India began their campaign in style, registering their biggest-ever T20I win (by balls remaining) after chasing down UAE’s target in just 4.3 overs.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will open their tournament against Oman at the same venue. They arrive fresh from a tri-series victory but without stalwarts Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

While the squad looks fearless and youthful, their challenge against a full-strength India remains daunting, given the Men in Blue are reigning T20 World Cup and Asia Cup champions.

Sanju Samson keeps his spot

India surprised many by backing Sanju Samson ahead of Jitesh Sharma as the wicketkeeper. While Samson has been pushed down to the middle order, his inclusion reflects strong trust from the management.

Alongside him, Abhishek Sharma—boasting a strike rate above 190—will likely partner Shubman Gill at the top. The middle order of Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Samson provides balance, with Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, and Shivam Dube adding depth.

Dube in, Arshdeep out

Shivam Dube, who starred with figures of 3/4 against UAE, is set to retain his place. His all-round skills have edged out left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, despite the latter’s strong record against Pakistan (7 wickets in 4 T20Is).

With Dubai pitches favoring spin, India is expected to field three frontline spinners-Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, and Axar Patel-alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Pandya as pace options.

This decision could expose India’s death bowling, as Arshdeep’s absence leaves Bumrah with limited support. Still, the management values the batting depth Dube provides, even if it comes at the cost of a specialist bowler.

Predicted India XI vs Pakistan: Abhishek Sharma – Opener, Shubman Gill (VC) – Opener, Tilak Varma – Batter, Suryakumar Yadav (C) – Batter, Sanju Samson (WK) – Keeper-batter, Hardik Pandya – All-rounder, Shivam Dube – All-rounder, Axar Patel – Spinner, Varun Chakravarthy – Spinner, Kuldeep Yadav – Spinner and Jasprit Bumrah – Pacer.

Bench: Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma.

Published at : 12 Sep 2025 03:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Arshdeep Singh Kuldeep Yadav Asia Cup IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Indian Devotees Returning From Pashupatinath Temple 'Attacked' By Protestors Near Kathmandu
Indian Devotees Returning From Pashupatinath Temple 'Attacked' By Protestors Near Kathmandu
Cities
Bombay High Court Recieves Bomb Threat Just Hours After Delhi HC Gets Threat Mail
Bombay High Court Recieves Bomb Threat Just Hours After Delhi HC Gets Threat Mail
World
Nepal Limps Back To Calm After Deadly Gen-Z Protests, Indian Woman Among 51 Killed, Leadership In Limbo
Nepal Limps Back To Calm After Deadly Gen-Z Protests, Indian Woman Among 51 Killed, Leadership In Limbo
OTT
Tamannaah Bhatia Describes Her 'Do You Wanna Partner' Role As ‘Impulsive Hustler’
Tamannaah Bhatia Describes Her 'Do You Wanna Partner' Role As ‘Impulsive Hustler’
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: MLA Detained Under PSA, Allegations Of Misuse Spark Outcry And Call For Legal Action Today
Breaking: Acharya Pramod Krishnam Praises Pm Modi, Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Failed Slogans
Breaking: Bihar Police On High Alert After Bomb Threat From Pakistani Handler, Security Tightened Across State
Breaking: Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki Likely To Become Nepal’s Interim Prime Minister, Swearing-In Expected Soon
Breaking: Incoming US Ambassador Sergio Gor Says India Must Stop Buying Russian Oil, Calls India A Key Partner
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget