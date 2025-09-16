Asia Cup 2025: Prize Money Revealed For Winning Team

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketAsia Cup 2025: Prize Money Revealed For Winning Team

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 16 Sep 2025 11:56 AM (IST)

Asia Cup 2025 kicked off on 9 September with Afghanistan taking on Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi. This edition is being held in the T20 format with eight participating nations - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Oman, UAE, and Hong Kong.

While the fight for the trophy is intense, fans are equally excited about the prize money on offer.

Reports suggest that the winning team will take home ₹2.60 crore, while the runner-up will receive ₹1.30 crore. However, the Asia Cricket Council (ACC) has yet to confirm the figures officially.

India’s strong start

India began their campaign with a convincing 9-wicket win over UAE on September 10. They carried that momentum into the high-voltage clash against Pakistan on September 14, registering a comfortable 7-wicket victory.

The defending champions, who have already lifted the Asia Cup eight times, are once again looking like strong contenders.

What’s next?

India will play their final group match against Oman at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Dubai. With two back-to-back wins, the team led by Suryakumar Yadav appears confident and balanced in both batting and bowling departments, raising hopes of yet another successful title defense.

Published at : 16 Sep 2025 11:56 AM (IST)
Asia Cup Asia Cup 2025 Asia Cup Prize Money
