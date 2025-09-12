Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Pakistan vs Oman: Head-To-Head Record, Stats & Key Details

Led by Salman Ali Agha, Pakistan will be eager to begin their campaign with a convincing win to secure two points and boost their net run rate.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 12 Sep 2025 09:36 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Pak vs Oman head-to-head record: Asia Cup 2025 being hosted in the UAE has already witnessed three exciting clashes, and now the fourth match is set for Friday, 12 September.

This Group A contest will see Pakistan taking on Oman at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. On paper, Pakistan appear the stronger side, while Oman, ranked 20th in T20Is, will aim to cause an upset.

Led by Salman Ali Agha, Pakistan will be eager to begin their campaign with a convincing win to secure two points and boost their net run rate. Ranked seventh in the ICC standings, Pakistan will look to use their recent tri-series victory as momentum.

Pakistan vs Oman head-to-head record

Interestingly, this will be the first-ever T20 International between Pakistan and Oman.

While Pakistan boast vast Asia Cup experience, Oman are making their debut in the tournament, which makes the contest even more significant. Despite their confidence, Pakistan are unlikely to underestimate their opponents.

Pitch report

As for the pitch, only one game has been played in Dubai so far-India vs UAE on 10 September-where both spinners and medium pacers enjoyed assistance. Both teams are therefore expected to rely heavily on their spin attack to make the most of the conditions.

Squads:

Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem.

Oman Squad: Jatinder Singh(c), Aamir Kaleem, Ashish Odedara, Hammad Mirza, Mohammad Nadeem, Aryan Bisht, Vinayak Shukla(w), Sufyan Mehmood, Hassnain Shah, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Karan Sonavale, Mohammad Imran, Shah Faisal, Zikria Islam, Sufyan Yousaf, Nadeem Khan.

