Oman Fall Short As India Clinch Asia Cup Clash By 21 Runs

India have beaten Oman in the final ACC Asia Cup 2025 Group Stage encounter. The match was being played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, where Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and chose to bat first.

The Men in Blue posted a 180+ total on the board, and while Oman had a rather promising start, comparatively better than India's, they eventually were unable to chase down the target.

India now march on to the Asia Cup's Super 4s stage, for which they had qualified before this match. They will face Pakistan first on September 21, 2025 in Dubai, which is where they also met during the group stage.

Sanju Samson's 56 put India in the driving seat

India’s innings had a shaky start as Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill were tested in the opening over. The breakthrough came quickly, with Faisal Shah sending Gill back to the dugout in the second over.

Sanju Samson then combined with Abhishek to rebuild. The pair scored freely, taking India to 60-1 by the end of the Power Play. Abhishek’s attacking batting provided momentum before he departed.

India’s middle order chipped in with vital cameos, Axar Patel smashed 26 off 13 and Tilak Varma added 29 off 18, keeping the pressure on Oman’s bowlers. At the other end, Samson anchored the innings with maturity, and went on to score a fluent 56.

His dismissal in the 18th over left India well-placed, allowing them to set up a strong total of 188.

Oman come up short despite decent start

Oman began their chase on a positive note, with skipper Jatinder Singh and Aamir Kaleem (who would go on to score a 50) rotating the strike efficiently and finding boundaries at regular intervals.

Their partnership provided early momentum, and the score was 46-0 at the end of the Power Play.

The first breakthrough was provided by Kuldeep Yadav, but the batting side continued in the same style, maintaining a good run rate. However, the target eventually proved to be too much for Oman, as the Indian bowlers managed to limit them to a score of 167-4 in 20 overs.