India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025: Live Streaming And TV Broadcast Details

The upcoming India vs Oman Asia Cup match will be the first time ever that these two nations take on each other in a T20I.

This interesting fixture will conclude the group stage of the tournament, with the Men in Blue already having qualified to the next round, the Super 4s, along with Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

For those interested in catching the Indian team in action against Oman, here are live streaming and TV broadcast details for India and some other regions:

Asia Cup 2025: India vs Oman live streaming

The Asia Cup match between India and Oman will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app, as well as on the Sony LIV website in India.

Those who have an active subscription for the platform will be able to watch the game, which starts later today at 8:00 PM IST.

Here are live streaming details for some other regions:

UAE - StarzPlay

MENA - StarzPlay

USA - Willow TV App

Australia - Kayo Sports

Sri Lanka - Dialog ViU

Bangladesh - Toffee, Tapmad

Pakistan - Tapmad, Myco

Asia Cup 2025: India vs Oman TV Broadcast

The Sony Sports Network channels will air the live TV broadcast of the Asia Cup Group A encounter between India and Oman in India.

Here are TV broadcast details for some other regions:

UAE - CricLife, CricLife Max

MENA - CricLife, CricLife Max

Oman - Oman TV Sports

USA - Willow TV

Australia - N/A

Sri Lanka - Sirasa TV, TV-1

Bangladesh - Gazi TV

Pakistan - PTV Sports HD

Asia Cup 2025: India-Oman full squads

IND - Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

OMAN - Jatinder Singh (c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla, Sufyan Yousuf, Ashish Odedera, Aamir Kaleem, Mohammed Nadeem, Sufyan Mehmood, Aryan Bisht, Karan Sonavale, Zikriya Islam, Hassnain Ali Shah, Faisal Shah, Muhammed Imran, Nadeem Khan, Shakeel Ahmad, Samay Shrivastava.