IND vs UAE Highlights: Kuldeep's 4-Wicket Haul Powers India To 9-Wicket Win Over UAE

India showed complete dominance and sealed the win over UAE inside five overs, cruising to a 9-wicket victory.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 10 Sep 2025 10:08 PM (IST)
Kuldeep Yadav produced a sensational spell, picking up four wickets to dismantle the UAE batting lineup, as they were bundled out for just 57 runs. The Men in Blue registered a statement victory, wrapping up the contest in under two hours.

Chasing the modest 58-run target, India showed complete dominance and sealed the win inside five overs, cruising to a 9-wicket victory and making a perfect start to their Asia Cup 2025 campaign.

Tough reality check for UAE

UAE had little to offer against this dominant Indian side. Their opening stand of 26 was the only moment of resistance before Kuldeep’s brilliance triggered a collapse.

Wickets kept falling, with Shivam Dube chipping in with three scalps. Chasing just 58, India sealed the win well within the powerplay, showcasing their sheer strength. For UAE, it was a tough reality check - coming into the tournament after a promising tri-series against Pakistan and Afghanistan, they were simply outclassed by the reigning world champions.

India's largest win in T20 history

India recorded the largest win in T20 history in terms of balls remaining. Chasing a modest target of 58 runs, the Men in Blue wrapped up the match in only 27 deliveries, securing victory with as many as 93 balls to spare.

Most T20I Wins with Balls to Spare (Full Member Teams):

101 – England vs Oman, North Sound 2024

93 – India vs UAE, Dubai 2025

90 – Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, Chattogram 2014

90 – Zimbabwe vs Mozambique, Nairobi 2024

(India’s previous best: 81 balls vs Scotland, Dubai 2021)

Kuldeep decimates UAE

UAE began their innings on a promising note, with Alishan Sharafu showing intent against Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah.

But Bumrah quickly struck back, rattling Sharafu’s stumps with a brilliant yorker. Varun Chakravarthy then added to the pressure by dismissing Muhammad Zuhaib, who mistimed a shot straight to Suryakumar Yadav inside the circle.

Once the powerplay ended, Kuldeep Yadav took complete control. The wrist-spinner removed Rahul Chopra and Muhammad Waseem in the same over, turning the game sharply in India’s favor. Harshit Kaushik was bowled soon after, while Shivam Dube chipped in by sending Asif Khan back to the pavilion.

What had started as 47/2 quickly collapsed to 57 all out. Kuldeep emerged as the standout performer with exceptional figures of 4/7, while Dube supported brilliantly, finishing with 3/4.

Published at : 10 Sep 2025 09:54 PM (IST)
