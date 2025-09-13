Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIND vs PAK: Who Has Won More Asia Cup Titles?

IND vs PAK: Who Has Won More Asia Cup Titles?

One of the teams between India and Pakistan is the most successful team in this competition so far, whereas the other has just gone all the way on a handful of occasions. 

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 13 Sep 2025 12:06 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India and Pakistan will be facing each other in the ACC Asia Cup 2025 on September 14. Both teams have played one game each at the tournament, which they both won comfortably. 

The Men in Blue, who are the current defending champions (won the 2023 title under Rohit Sharma), are the outright favorites for the coveted cricket trophy at the moment. That said, their arch rivals also appear to be strong contenders for the title.

While their fates in the current edition of the Asia Cup remains to be seen, it is quite interesting to look back at how India and Pakistan have fared in previous outings. 

In fact, one of them is the most successful team in this competition, whereas the other has just gone all the way on a handful of occasions. 

IND vs PAK: Who has more Asia Cups?

India has tasted more success in the Asia Cup as compared to Pakistan. The Men in Blue have won this competition on 8 occasions (in 1984, 1988, 1991, 1995, 2010, 2016, 2018, and 2023), which makes them the team with the most titles in the tournament’s history. Behind them are Sri Lanka, who have six titles to their name.

Pakistan, however, has only won the Asia Cup twice so far. Their first was all the way back in 2000 and the last time they won was in 2012.

IND vs PAK: Who has won more T20 Asia Cups?

Although the Asia Cup was originally played in the ODI format, the first ever T20 edition was organized in 2016.

The next T20 Asia Cup was held in 2022, and the latest, 2025 edition is also being played in this format. 

India won the inaugural 2016 edition, with MS Dhoni as the captain, whereas Pakistan are yet to lift the Asia Cup in this format. 

Check out: IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025: Pitch Report, Head-to-Head, Weather Forecast, And More

Published at : 13 Sep 2025 12:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Pakistan Asia Cup IND Vs PAK IND Vs PAK Asia Cup IND Vs PAK Live Score Asia Cup 2025 India VS Pakistan IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 India Vs Pak Head To Head Ind Vs Pak Asia Cup Head To Head Ind Pak Asia Cup
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'India Committed To Nepal's Peace, Progress': PM Modi Congratulates Interim PM Sushila Karki
'India Committed To Nepal's Peace': PM Modi Welcomes Interim PM Sushila Karki
India
PM Modi In Manipur Today In 1st Visit Since 2023 Ethnic Violence: What's On Agenda
PM Modi In Manipur Today In 1st Visit Since 2023 Ethnic Violence: What's On Agenda
World
'That's A Big Deal. Not An Easy Thing To Do': Trump Admits 50% Tariffs 'Caused Rift' With India
'That's A Big Deal. Not An Easy Thing To Do': Trump Admits 50% Tariffs 'Caused Rift' With India
World
Massive 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near East Coast Of Russia's Kamchatka
Massive 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near East Coast Of Russia's Kamchatka
Advertisement

Videos

Nepal Social Media Ban Sparks Youth Uprising, Government Collapses Amid Violent Crackdown
Bihar Congress AI Video On PM Modi’s Mother Sparks Controversy, BJP Hits Back
SpiceJet Q400 Loses Wheel During Takeoff In Kandla, Tractor Sinks In Water In Rajasthan
Rohit Yadav Shot Dead In Karawal Nagar, Bear Offers Prayers At Abu Road Temple
Disha Patani's Family Home Targeted In Early-Morning Firing; No Casualties Reported
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget