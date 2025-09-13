India and Pakistan will be facing each other in the ACC Asia Cup 2025 on September 14. Both teams have played one game each at the tournament, which they both won comfortably.

The Men in Blue, who are the current defending champions (won the 2023 title under Rohit Sharma), are the outright favorites for the coveted cricket trophy at the moment. That said, their arch rivals also appear to be strong contenders for the title.

While their fates in the current edition of the Asia Cup remains to be seen, it is quite interesting to look back at how India and Pakistan have fared in previous outings.

In fact, one of them is the most successful team in this competition, whereas the other has just gone all the way on a handful of occasions.

IND vs PAK: Who has more Asia Cups?

India has tasted more success in the Asia Cup as compared to Pakistan. The Men in Blue have won this competition on 8 occasions (in 1984, 1988, 1991, 1995, 2010, 2016, 2018, and 2023), which makes them the team with the most titles in the tournament’s history. Behind them are Sri Lanka, who have six titles to their name.

Pakistan, however, has only won the Asia Cup twice so far. Their first was all the way back in 2000 and the last time they won was in 2012.

IND vs PAK: Who has won more T20 Asia Cups?

Although the Asia Cup was originally played in the ODI format, the first ever T20 edition was organized in 2016.

The next T20 Asia Cup was held in 2022, and the latest, 2025 edition is also being played in this format.

India won the inaugural 2016 edition, with MS Dhoni as the captain, whereas Pakistan are yet to lift the Asia Cup in this format.

