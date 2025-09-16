From Crores To Consequences: What Pakistan Stands To Lose By Withdrawing vs UAE

India’s seven-wicket win over Pakistan on September 14 has now sparked a major controversy. After the game, Indian players returned straight to the dressing room without shaking hands, leaving the Pakistan side waiting on the field.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took this as a serious insult and blamed match referee Andy Pycroft, demanding that the ICC take action against him.

When ICC refused, PCB threatened to pull out of the Asia Cup 2025. However, such a boycott would bring massive setbacks for Pakistan cricket.

End of Final Hopes

If Pakistan refuses to play against the UAE, they will be disqualified from the tournament. This would allow India and UAE to progress to the Super 4 from Group A, ending Pakistan’s dream of lifting the Asia Cup title.

Financial Blow from ACC

Boycotting the competition will also reduce Pakistan’s share of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) revenue pool. PCB is already battling financial instability, and this additional loss could worsen their economic crisis.

Sponsor Backlash

Sponsors who invest heavily in PCB expect visibility in big matches. Walking away from the Asia Cup, especially games against India, Sri Lanka, or Afghanistan, could anger sponsors, potentially leading to reduced funding.

Hosting Rights at Risk

Pakistan currently holds the hosting rights for 2029 Asia Cup (T20 edition). But if they abandon the 2025 tournament midway, ACC may revoke those rights and hand them to another cricketing nation like Bangladesh or Afghanistan.

Leadership in Jeopardy

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi also serves as the ACC President. A boycott could jeopardize his position, as other boards may rally together to oust him from the role.

Pak's shambolic defeat against India

India handed Pakistan a humiliating defeat in the Asia Cup 2025, winning by seven wickets in Dubai. Chasing 128, India sealed victory in just 15.5 overs, with Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten 47 and Abhishek Sharma’s fiery 31-run cameo. The result has intensified Pakistan’s struggles and sparked fresh controversies off the field.