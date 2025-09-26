Asia Cup 2025: 7 Most Economical Bowlers

Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Umarzai has emerged as the most economical bowler in the Asia Cup 2025.

Despite playing only three matches and bowling just 7 overs, Umarzai has impressed with his ability to contain runs, finishing with an economy rate of 4.71. His performance highlights how impactful a bowler can be even with limited opportunities.

Following him is Pakistan’s leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed, who has bowled the most overs among the top seven, delivering 22.4 overs across six matches while maintaining an economy rate of 5.02. His consistency over a larger sample size demonstrates his importance to Pakistan’s bowling attack.

India’s premier spinner, Kuldeep Yadav, is the highest wicket-taker for his team in the tournament. His brilliant performances have made him one of the most talked-about players of the Asia Cup.

Yadav also ranks third in the most economical bowlers list with an economy of 5.65, showing that he can combine wicket-taking ability with tight bowling.

Top 7 Most Economical Bowlers – Asia Cup 2025

Rank Player Economy 1 Azmatullah 4.71 2 Abrar Ahmed 5.02 3 Kuldeep Yadav 5.65 4 Wanindu Hasaranga 5.85 5 Varun Chakravarthy 5.85 6 Rashid Khan 6.08 7 Axar Patel 6.15

Interestingly, India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah does not feature in the top seven. Known for his control and ability to restrict runs, Bumrah has not been as economical in this edition.

Having said that, the Men in Blue still have three representatives in the list: Kuldeep Yadav (3rd), Varun Chakravarthy (5th), and Axar Patel (7th), highlighting the depth of India’s spin resources in the tournament.

It is also worth noting that India, as of this writing, has one more game left to play in this tournament, which is the Asia Cup final against Pakistan on September 28, 2025. While their bowling unit was thrased by Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka, they have all the potential to turn up when required.

