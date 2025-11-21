Ashes Live Streaming: How To Watch Australia vs England 1st Test

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The latest chapter of Australia vs England, the oldest Test cricket rivalry, is here. The Ashes 2025/26 has kicked-off with the first Test in Perth.

The hosts go into the clash without their regular skipper and key fast bowler Pat Cummins. Steve Smith is leading Australia in the absence of Cummins.

The visitors, on the other hand, are coming in with the pressure of not having won the series Down Under since 2010/11.

The rivalry not only attracts Aussie and English audiences, but generates global interest. For those interested in India, here's where they can catch all the action live from the first Ashes Test match.

The Ashes Live Streaming Details

The first Ashes 2025/26 Test match live streaming for all 5 days will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Note that viewing the contest on this platform requires a subscription.

Th Ashes 1st Test: TV Broadcast Details

The first Australia vs England Test match is also being broadcast live on television in India. It will air on the Star Sports Network TV channels.

Each day of the match (first ball bowled) should start around 7:50 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Ashest 2025/26: 1st Playing XI

Here are the names of all players in action for the first Test match in Perth:

Australia - Usman Khawaja, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Brendan Doggett, Scott Boland

England - Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

England won the toss earlier this morning and chose to bat first. However, the first session has gone Australia's way with Mitchell Starc claiming three wickets, and Cameron Green getting one of the last delivery of his first over.

