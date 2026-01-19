Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNews‘Who Is Stopping Them?’ Farooq Abdullah On Pandits’ Return As Protests Mark Exodus Day

Members of the community staged protests at various locations, reiterating their demands and paying tribute to those killed in terror attacks.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Jan 2026 05:11 PM (IST)
Kashmiri Pandits on Monday marked the 36th anniversary of their exodus from the Valley, observing January 19 as ‘holocaust day’ to remember those displaced in 1990 amid threats and targeted killings by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists. The day saw protests at multiple locations, with community groups reiterating their demand for a policy framework for dignified return and rehabilitation, along with calls for a separate homeland within Kashmir. Amid the commemorations, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah said no one was preventing Pandits from coming back, while raising doubts over whether large-scale permanent return was likely.

Abdullah Stokes Row

Speaking in Jammu, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah said the community was free to return. “Who’s stopping them from coming here? Nobody. Many Pandits live here… When others left, they didn’t leave,” he said.

However, Abdullah expressed scepticism about whether the migrated community would return in a permanent manner, pointing to the reality that many families have built new lives across India. He noted that their children are now settled outside Kashmir through employment and education, making relocation to the Valley a complicated decision for many households.

NC Reiterates Support For Rehabilitation

In a related development, J&K Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary said the National Conference leadership has consistently supported the return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley. He underlined that Kashmir is incomplete without the community, signalling the party’s continued political emphasis on reintegration and resettlement of those displaced.

The remarks came as Pandit organisations sought renewed attention to long-pending demands, including security guarantees, housing and livelihood support, and a structured roadmap for rehabilitation.

Protesters Demand Separate Homeland

Members of the community staged protests at various locations, reiterating their demands and paying tribute to those killed in terror attacks. P K Raina, General Secretary of the All State Kashmiri Pandit Conference (ASKPC), said the community had been waiting for justice for the past 36 years.

“We have assembled here to reiterate our demand for a policy that will pave the way for our dignified return and rehabilitation in our homeland. We also paid tributes to all those community members who lost their lives in terrorist attacks,” Raina said, while leading one of the demonstrations.

Protesters also raised calls for a separate homeland within the Valley, arguing that meaningful rehabilitation must include long-term security and dignity for returnees.

Published at : 19 Jan 2026 05:11 PM (IST)
