Possible Delays At Mumbai Airport: SpiceJet Issues Travel Advisory
SpiceJet has issued a travel advisory warning of Air Traffic Control (ATC) congestion at Mumbai (BOM), which could lead to delays in arrivals, departures and consequential flights. The airline has asked passengers to check their flight status on its website before travelling.
#TravelUpdate: We are experiencing ATC (Air Traffic Control) congestion at Mumbai (BOM). All departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/2wynECYWr0.— SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) January 19, 2026
Breaking News: Software Engineer Yuvraj Dies in Water-Filled Pit, Systemic Negligence Questioned
Ranjit Kumar
