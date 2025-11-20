Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketAshes 2025-26: Two New Faces In Australia's Playing XI For AUS vs ENG 1st Test

Ashes 2025-26: Two New Faces In Australia's Playing XI For AUS vs ENG 1st Test

Marnus Labuschagne will bat at number three, a position Smith described as crucial for the team’s balance.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 20 Nov 2025 11:39 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Australia has unveiled its playing XI for the opening Ashes Test against England, set to begin November 21 in Perth. With Pat Cummins sidelined due to injury, Steve Smith will captain the team for the first match.

Two Players Set to Debut

Fast bowler Brendan Doggett and batsman Jake Weatherald will make their Test debuts. Injuries to Cummins and Josh Hazlewood have opened the door for Doggett, 31, while Weatherald earns his first call-up to the national side.

Key Batting Return

Marnus Labuschagne will bat at number three, a position Smith described as crucial for the team’s balance.

"Marnus, when he's batting at his best at number three, he makes us a very good cricket side," Smith was quoted as saying during a press conference ahead of Australia vs England 1st Test in Ashes 2025/26.

"We couldn't really leave him out after he came back and did exactly what was told of him.

"The way he's batted in Shield and one-day cricket for Queensland in the last couple of weeks has been amazing, so when he's batting well, he's tough to leave out and hopefully he can bring that to the Test arena now.

Australia's Playing XI for AUS vs ENG 1st Test: Usman Khawaja, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Brendan Doggett, Scott Boland.

England's playing XI for first Ashes Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Mark Wood.

Ashes 2025-26 Schedule

1st Test: Nov 21 - Perth, 8:00 AM IST

2nd Test: Dec 4 - Brisbane, 9:30 AM IST

3rd Test: Dec 17 - Adelaide, 5:30 AM IST

4th Test: Dec 26 - Melbourne, 5:30 AM IST

5th Test: Jan 4 - Sydney, 5:30 AM IST

Head-to-Head Record

In 361 Tests between Australia and England:

Australia wins: 152

England wins: 112

Draws: 97

Published at : 20 Nov 2025 11:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
ENG Vs AUS Ashes Ashes Test Series Australia Playing XI AUS Vs ENG Ashes 2025 AUS Vs ENG 1st
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Nitish Kumar Becomes Bihar CM For Record 10th Time
Nitish Kumar Becomes Bihar CM For Record 10th Time
World
Trump Approves Epstein File Release Following Months Of Political Pressure
Trump Approves Epstein File Release Following Months Of Political Pressure
Entertainment
Orry Summoned In Rs 252-Crore Drug Racket Probe; What Is The Case?
Orry Summoned In Rs 252-Crore Drug Racket Probe; What Is The Case?
India
No Judicial Deadlines For President Or Governors On Pending Bills: Supreme Court
No Judicial Deadlines For President Or Governors On Pending Bills: Supreme Court
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: BJP’s Sanjay Saraogi Says Legislature Party Will Choose Leader Unanimously Under Central Guidance
Breaking: Samrat Choudhary Elected BJP Legislature Party Leader, Former Deputy CM Set For Key Role
Breaking: 272 Eminent Figures Write Open Letter Accusing Rahul Gandhi Of Undermining Institutions
Breaking: Nitish Kumar To Be Chosen NDA Leader Today, Oath Ceremony Scheduled Tomorrow At Gandhi Maidan
Breaking: ED Raid At Al-Falah Trust Ends After 16 Hours, Cash And Key Documents Seized
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget