Injured Shubman Gill's Powerful Captaincy Move Ahead Of IND vs SA 2nd Test: Report

Shubman Gill, captain of the Indian team, sustained a neck injury while batting on the second day of the first India vs South Africa Test match.

The extent of the injury required him to be hospitalized, and while he has been discharged, his participation in the next match is up in the air as of now.

That said, as per a report by NDTV, Gill could travel to Guwahati to boost the morale of the Indian team as they prepare for a comeback in the series.

Shubman Gill Unlikely To Play IND vs SA 2nd Test

A source exclusive told NDTV about Shubman Gill have 'negligible' changes of competing in the second Test match between India and South Africa.

"Medical advice to Shubman is for him not to travel for it could aggravate the injury and pose a risk. But he will still travel to be with the team and help morale as the captain and leader. Having said that chances of him playing in the Test match is negligible and will be a medical miracle if he does play."

"It could have an impact on his long term career. He wants to push as much with the team 0-1 down and a final call will be taken on 21st after further assessment,"

Rishabh Pant, vice captain of the side, should once again take on the reins if Gill misses the match. It will also be interesting to see who fills the spot in case he doesn't participate.

Fast bowling all-rounder, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and top order batsman, Sai Sudharsan, are the most likely candidates.

The latter scored 87 against West Indies in India's last Test match, was the second-highest scorer in the side (39) as they chased the total to win the match.

