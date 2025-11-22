Travis Head's 123 Powers Australia To Historic Ashes 1st Test Victory In Perth

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Australia has defeated England by 8 wickets to win the first of the 5-match Test Ashes 2025/26 Test series.

The contest, being held at the Optus Stadium In Perth, was a bowler's paradise on the first day, as both sides recorded scores under 200 wickets, with 30 wickets falling within a day and a half.

However, when Travis Head came out to bat, chasing 205 for Australia, it was a completely different ball-game.

He took the game by the scruff of its neck, and thrashed the English bowling unit, hitting a 69-ball ton, and finishing at 123 off 83. Although Head didn't finish the match, he did more than enough to ensure victory by the time he was gone.

Marnus Labuschange also scored a half century, hitting a six to reach 51 and set the scores level. It was then a single that completed the win for the Aussies.

The Ashes: Key Notes From Australia's Win In Perth

Mitchell Starc had a lot of responsibility on his shoulders with Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood out with injuries, and he delivered more than one would have expected him to.

7 wickets in the first innings, and 3 in the second, rocked the English batting unit.

Debutant Brendan Doggett also provided key breakthroughs, adding on to the Australian talent pool, alongside Scott Boland, who picked 4 wickets in England's second innings.

Having said that, the spotlight has completely shifted from Starc to Travis Head, who with a 69-ball century took the game completely away from the visitors, who seemed to have been at an advantage when the chase kicked off.

The Ashes 2025/26: Remaining Schedule

Here are the dates for the remaining Ashes Test matches in this series:

The Ashes 2nd Test - December 4 - 8, 2025

The Ashes 3rd Test - December 17 - 21, 2025

The Ashes 4th Test - December 26 - 30, 2025

The Ashes 5th Test - January 4 - 8, 2026

Also Check: Ashes 1st Test: Mitchell Starc’s 10-Wicket Blitz Stuns England