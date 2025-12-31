Raihan Vadra's Engagement Buzz Sends Girlfriend Aviva Beg’s Instagram Following Soaring

The personal life of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and businessman Robert Vadra’s son Raihan Vadra has been in the spotlight after reports said he has gotten engaged to his longtime girlfriend Aviva Baig. The couple has been in a relationship for nearly seven years and has now decided to take their relationship forward.

As soon as speculation around their engagement gained traction, Baig’s popularity on social media surged sharply. Here’s a look at how her Instagram following grew within hours.

Aviva’s Followers Surge Within Hours

Before reports about her relationship with Raihan Vadra began circulating, Aviva had around 10,000 followers on Instagram. However, once her name started trending on social media and in news reports, users began searching for her profile in large numbers. By 11 am on December 31, her follower count had jumped to over 18,000.

With Aviva Baig's name being linked to Rehan Vadra, her sudden rise in followers has drawn widespread attention, triggering a wave of reactions across social media platforms. It is worth noting that both Aviva and Raihan share a keen interest in photography and often post photographs they have clicked themselves, as evident from their social media profiles.

Who Is Aviva Baig?

According to her Instagram bio, Aviva Baig is a professional photographer and producer based in Delhi. Her LinkedIn profile shows that she studied Journalism and Communication at OP Jindal Global University and completed her schooling in Humanities from Modern School, Delhi.

Social media users have been sharing a variety of reactions to Aviva and Raihan's relationship. One user commented that the couple’s chemistry and tastes seem perfectly matched. Another quipped humorously that “the uncle stayed single while the nephew stole the show.” Yet another user welcomed Aviva into the Vadra family, wishing the couple happiness for the future.