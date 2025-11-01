Arshdeep Singh's Cryptic Post Sparks Speculation After Being Benched For Australia T20Is

Arshdeep Singh, India’s top wicket-taker in T20 Internationals, has found himself at the center of debate after being left out of the first two matches against Australia.

The 26-year-old pacer, who has 101 wickets in 65 T20Is, was surprisingly replaced by Harshit Rana in both games - a move that has drawn sharp criticism from fans and cricket experts alike.

Arshdeep’s Social Media Post Raises Eyebrows

Amid the controversy, Arshdeep Singh shared a cryptic post on Instagram reading, “Whatever kind of seeds you plant (your actions), you will harvest the same result (results).”

The timing of the post has sparked speculation that the fast bowler may be expressing frustration over the team management’s selection decisions, led by head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Check Arshdeep's Insta story below...

Arshdeep Singh cooked Gautam Gambhir with his Instagram story.😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/xyC0deVtL7 — Rohan💫 (@rohann__45) November 1, 2025

Gambhir’s Selection Call Under Scrutiny

Harshit Rana, who has featured in just five T20Is, was picked ahead of Arshdeep for both matches. The decision surprised many, especially given Arshdeep’s proven track record as India’s most consistent T20 bowler in recent years.

India lost the second T20I in Melbourne by four wickets after the first match was washed out. Critics have questioned Gambhir’s approach, noting his preference for Harshit Rana even in earlier ODI selections, where senior pacer Mohammed Shami was benched.

What Lies Ahead

With three matches remaining in the five-match series, all eyes will be on whether Arshdeep Singh makes a return to the playing XI. For now, his social media post has only intensified discussions around India’s team selection and the treatment of one of their most successful T20 bowlers.

