Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketArshdeep Singh's Cryptic Post Sparks Speculation After Being Benched For Australia T20Is

Arshdeep Singh's Cryptic Post Sparks Speculation After Being Benched For Australia T20Is

Harshit Rana, who has featured in just five T20Is, was picked ahead of Arshdeep Singh for first two T20I matches against Australia.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 01 Nov 2025 12:37 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Arshdeep Singh, India’s top wicket-taker in T20 Internationals, has found himself at the center of debate after being left out of the first two matches against Australia.

The 26-year-old pacer, who has 101 wickets in 65 T20Is, was surprisingly replaced by Harshit Rana in both games - a move that has drawn sharp criticism from fans and cricket experts alike.

Arshdeep’s Social Media Post Raises Eyebrows

Amid the controversy, Arshdeep Singh shared a cryptic post on Instagram reading, “Whatever kind of seeds you plant (your actions), you will harvest the same result (results).”

The timing of the post has sparked speculation that the fast bowler may be expressing frustration over the team management’s selection decisions, led by head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Check Arshdeep's Insta story below...

Gambhir’s Selection Call Under Scrutiny

Harshit Rana, who has featured in just five T20Is, was picked ahead of Arshdeep for both matches. The decision surprised many, especially given Arshdeep’s proven track record as India’s most consistent T20 bowler in recent years.

India lost the second T20I in Melbourne by four wickets after the first match was washed out. Critics have questioned Gambhir’s approach, noting his preference for Harshit Rana even in earlier ODI selections, where senior pacer Mohammed Shami was benched.

What Lies Ahead

With three matches remaining in the five-match series, all eyes will be on whether Arshdeep Singh makes a return to the playing XI. For now, his social media post has only intensified discussions around India’s team selection and the treatment of one of their most successful T20 bowlers.

Also on ABP Live | India Women's World Cup Final Record: A Look At Their Past Heartbreaks

Also on ABP Live | Unexpected Bollywood Twist At WWE Raw As Fan Shows Amrish Puri Poster - Watch

Published at : 01 Nov 2025 12:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Australia AUS Vs IND IND Vs AUS Arshdeep Singh Harshit Rana IND Vs AUS T20 Series
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
'Stockpiled Food, Fake Shooting': How Mumbai Hostage-Taker Meticulously Planned Shocking Studio Standoff
'Stockpiled Food, Fake Shooting': How Mumbai Hostage-Taker Meticulously Planned Shocking Studio Standoff
India
Kerala Becomes First State To Eradicate Extreme Poverty, CM Vijayan Announces
Kerala Becomes First State To Eradicate Extreme Poverty, CM Vijayan Announces
Election 2025
'Served You With Honesty, Did Nothing For My Family': Nitish Kumar's Message For Bihar As Poll Dates Near
'Served You With Honesty, Did Nothing For My Family': Nitish's Video Message For Bihar
World
'She’s Not A Christian And Has No Plans To Convert': JD Vance Hits Back At Critics Over Wife’s Faith
'She’s Not A Christian And Has No Plans To Convert': JD Vance Hits Back At Critics Over Wife’s Faith
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Violence: Tension Escalates in Mokama After Dular Chand Yadav Murder, Police on High Alert
Bihar Politics: Dular Chand Yadav murder intensifies Mokama’s political war between Anant Singh and Suraj Bhan
Bihar Politics: Suraj Bhan Singh demands EC probe after Anant Singh’s Mokama murder charge
Bihar Election Violence: Father-Son Duo Shot Dead In Bhojpur Amid Rising Poll Tensions
PM Modi Leads Grand Unity Parade At Statue Of Unity On Sardar Patel’s 150th Birth Anniversary
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
The Age Of AI Is here. It's Scary, But Also A Second Chance For Professionals
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget