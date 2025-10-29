Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Arjun Tendulkar's Net Worth Compared To Sachin's ₹1,200 Crore Fortune



Arjun Tendulkar made his IPL debut for the Mumbai Indians in 2023. The franchise first signed him in 2021 for a base price of ₹20 lakh.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 29 Oct 2025 02:39 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

If cricket is a religion in India, Sachin Tendulkar is undoubtedly its god. Throughout his glorious career, he not only piled up mountains of runs but also built an empire of fame and fortune. His records, popularity, and brand value remain unparalleled in the cricketing world.

Today, the legendary batter, adored by millions, boasts a net worth of around ₹1,200 crore. Following in his father’s footsteps, Arjun Tendulkar is steadily carving out his own path in the sport.

Here’s a look at Arjun’s net worth and the key sources of his income.

Arjun Tendulkar’s Net Worth

As of 2025, Arjun Tendulkar’s net worth is estimated to be approximately ₹22 crore. Although this figure is significantly lower than his father Sachin’s staggering wealth, Arjun is still in the early stages of his cricketing journey and is making steady progress.

His main income streams come from the Indian Premier League (IPL) and domestic cricket.

Earnings from the IPL

Arjun Tendulkar made his IPL debut for the Mumbai Indians in 2023. The franchise first signed him in 2021 for a base price of ₹20 lakh and retained him the following year for ₹30 lakh.

So far, he has reportedly earned around ₹1.4 crore from the IPL. Despite limited match appearances, being part of a high-profile team like Mumbai Indians has given him valuable exposure and experience.

Growing Income from Domestic Cricket

Apart from the Indian Premier League (IPL), Arjun represents Goa in domestic competitions such as the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. His participation in these tournaments brings him an estimated annual income of around ₹10 lakh.

With consistent performances in both batting and bowling, Arjun is steadily emerging as a promising all-rounder in Indian domestic cricket.

Also on ABP Live | Watch: Suryakumar Yadav’s Mother Prays For Shreyas Iyer’s Recovery During Chhath Puja

Published at : 29 Oct 2025 02:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sachin Tendulkar Arjun Tendulkar Arjun Tendulkar Net Worth
Read more
