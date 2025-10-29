Watch: Suryakumar Yadav’s Mother Prays For Shreyas Iyer’s Recovery During Chhath Puja

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketWatch: Suryakumar Yadav’s Mother Prays For Shreyas Iyer’s Recovery During Chhath Puja

A video shared by India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav’s sister on Instagram has gone viral, showing their mother praying for Iyer’s swift recovery during Chhath Puja.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 29 Oct 2025 02:21 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer was admitted to a hospital in Sydney after suffering an injury during the third ODI against Australia.

According to a BCCI update, the batter sustained a blunt blow to his abdomen while attempting a catch, which caused a spleen laceration and internal bleeding. Fortunately, his condition has improved, and he has now been moved out of the ICU.

Meanwhile, a video shared by India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav’s sister on Instagram has gone viral, showing their mother praying for Iyer’s swift recovery during Chhath Puja.

In the video, she said, “Mai ye bolna chahti hu ki Shreyas Iyer ke liye pray kijiye sab log ki vo bahut ache se aa jaye. Kyuki maine kal suna ki uski tabiyat nahi theek hai, mujhe bilkul acha nahi laga (I want everyone to pray for Shreyas Iyer’s good health. I heard he’s unwell, and it made me very sad.” The emotional gesture has struck a chord with fans across social media.

Watch Video

India’s T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav also shared similar thoughts earlier in the day, just before the start of the five-match T20I series against Australia.

"We spoke to him at least on the first day when we got to know that he had an injury. I called him first. Then I found out that he did not have a phone. So I called the physio, Kamlesh. He told me that he is stable. On the first day, I don't know how, but he was looking good. We have been talking for two days now. He has been replying. If he is replying on the phone, it means he is stable,” he said on Iyer's injury.

"There is also a doctor there, so it is looking good. I mean, he is good. He is talking. Everything is normal. He said that he will take care of himself for a few more days. But he has been replying, talking to everyone, so it is good," he added.

Published at : 29 Oct 2025 02:16 PM (IST)
India Vs Australia AUS Vs IND IND Vs AUS Shreyas Iyer Suryakumar Yadav India Vs Australia T20 Series IND Vs AUS T20 Series
