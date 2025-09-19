Akash Chopra Predicts India's Playing XI Against Oman In Asia Cup 2025

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketAkash Chopra Predicts India's Playing XI Against Oman In Asia Cup 2025

Akash Chopra has urged captain Suryakumar Yadav to rest Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, keeping them fresh for the crucial Pakistan game on September 21.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 02:23 PM (IST)

India playing XI vs Oman: The last group-stage clash of Asia Cup 2025 will be played today between India and Oman. With the four semifinalists already decided, the outcome of this game won’t affect the Super 4 lineup.

However, for India, it provides a golden chance to rotate players and test their bench strength ahead of the high-pressure encounters. Given Oman’s relative inexperience, senior players could be given a break, a move backed by former cricketer Aakash Chopra.

Rest Jasprit Bumrah & Hardik Pandya

Chopra has urged captain Suryakumar Yadav to rest Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, keeping them fresh for the crucial Pakistan game on September 21.

Instead, he has suggested giving opportunities to Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana. Chopra believes these changes will not impact India’s dominance but will add variety to the bowling attack.

The ex-opener also advised promoting Sanju Samson up the order to No. 3 and emphasized that India should opt to bat first if they win the toss. Highlighting Abu Dhabi’s conditions, Chopra said Arshdeep could be effective due to extra bounce and wind assistance in the open ground.

Chopra’s predicted XI for the IND vs Oman clash: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (vc), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dubey, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy.

Key Stats & Head-to-Head Records Between India & Oman

India and Oman have never met each other in an official T20 International match. 

The only recent meeting in a competitive setting was in the ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2024, where an India A side defeated Oman by 6 wickets after restricting them to 140/5.

Oman have historically struggled against full member nations in T20Is: out of 16 matches, they’ve won just 2, with the majority ending in defeats.

India’s performance in the Asia Cup 2025 so far has been dominant: they have won their first two group matches (against UAE and Pakistan) comfortably and sealed Super Four qualification.

At the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, India have played only 1 T20I before this tournament, and they won that match.

Tags :
Jasprit Bumrah Akash Chopra Asia Cup India Vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 India Vs Oman Playing XI India Playing XI Vs Oman
