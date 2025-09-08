The ACC Asia Cup 2025 will kick-off on September 9, 2025 with Afghanistan vs Hong Kong as the tournament opener at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. With so little time left in the bout, fans would be wondering just when and where they can watch all the matches, especially Indian fans as their team heads into the competition as one of the favorites. Notably, all Asia Cup matches will be live streamed on a well-known app/website, and broadcasted live on a major sports network on TV in the country.

This article will delve into these details, explaining when and where to watch AFG vs HK in Asia Cup 2025 to all those interested.

Asia Cup 2025: AFG vs HK

Here are all the details about when and where to watch AFG vs HK in Asia Cup 2025 in India:

Where to watch AFG vs HK Asia Cup 2025?

Live Telecast - The live telecast of Afghanistan vs Hong Kong will be available on the Sony Sports Network TV channels.

Live Streaming - The Asia Cup match between Afghanistan and Hong Kong will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website. Note that you will need a Sony LIV subscription to watch this, as well as all other upcoming matches on the said app or website.

When to watch AFG vs HK Asia Cup 2025 (time)?

The Asia Cup opener will be played on September 9, 2025, at 8:00 PM IST.

Asia Cup 2025: AFG vs HK squads

Here are all the available Afghanistan and Hong Kong players in the tournament:

Afghanistan - Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Allah Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Farid Malik, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Hong Kong - Yasim Murtaza (c), Babar Hayat, Zeeshan Ali, Niazakat Khan Mohammad, Nasrulla Rana, Martin Coetzee, Anshuman Rath, Kalhan Marc Challu, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Aizaz Khan, Ateeq ul Rehman Iqbal, Kinchit Shah, Ali Hassan, Shahid Wasif, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Mohammad Waheed, Ehsan Khan