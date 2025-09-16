'Blood And Water...': Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Reacts To Ind-Pak Asia Cup Clash

India-Pakistan rivalry in cricket is never short of emotions, and this time, the contest in the Asia Cup 2025 came amid heated debates over whether India should have played the game at all.

With the memory of Pahalgam terror attack still fresh, many voices demanded that India boycott the fixture. Addressing the matter, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat gave a firm statement, reiterating the government’s stance on dealing with Pakistan.

'We participate in global platforms as a responsible partner'

Speaking at the ABP Reshaping India Conclave, Shekhawat said, “Blood and water cannot flow together, this is our policy. We participate in global platforms as a responsible partner and follow the required protocols. But when it comes to Pakistan’s role in terrorism, we will not compromise on our stand.” His comments reflect the balance India has tried to maintain - honouring international sporting commitments while keeping its national security priorities intact.

Shekhawat’s remarks underline the sensitive nature of India-Pakistan sporting ties, which are often influenced by political and security concerns.

While cricket between the two nations draws global attention, the atmosphere surrounding such matches is rarely just about sports. The recent terror attack in Kashmir added further intensity to the public mood, with several sections calling for a complete freeze on cricketing ties.

However, India’s participation in the Asia Cup is being seen as a diplomatic step, ensuring the nation continues to fulfil its international obligations. At the same time, the government has made it clear that its policy on cross-border terrorism remains unchanged.

India’s convincing win over Pakistan on the field may have settled the sporting contest, but off the field, voices like Shekhawat’s highlight the fine line India continues to tread—upholding sportsmanship while firmly standing against terrorism.

ABP Reshaping India Conclave

The ABP Reshaping India Conclave began today in the national capital, bringing together prominent leaders from government and industry to exchange insights on the theme “Reshaping Infrastructure to Shape India@2047.”