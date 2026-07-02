Abhishek Sharma Smashes World Record: Fastest To 100 T20I Sixes!

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Abhishek Sharma broke world record for 100 T20I sixes.

He achieved this milestone in 785 balls.

He surpassed Evin Lewis' previous record of 789 balls.

Abhishek Sharma Smashes World Record: Indian opener Abhishek Sharma has written his name in the history books by shattering the world record for the fewest balls taken to hit 100 sixes in T20 International (T20I) cricket. Achieving this monumental feat, Abhishek has officially joined an elite club featuring legendary Indian cricketers like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The historic moment unfolded on July 1 during the first T20I match between India and England at Chester-le-Street. Coming off a disappointing series loss against Ireland, the Indian team was under immense pressure to make a strong comeback.

Fearless Knock Under Pressure

Abhishek Sharma played with absolute fearlessness. The explosive left-hander dismantled the English bowling attack, blasting a fiery 59 runs off just 24 deliveries. His blistering innings was studded with four massive sixes.

The definitive moment arrived in the fourth over of the Indian innings; as soon as Abhishek launched his third six of the match, he completed 100 T20I sixes in a mere 785 balls, establishing a brand-new world record.

Fastest To 100 T20I Sixes

By reaching the milestone in 785 balls, Abhishek comfortably broke the previous world record held by West Indian powerhouse Evin Lewis, who took 789 balls. The young Indian prodigy has completely shifted the benchmarks for power-hitting in modern cricket.

Here is how the global leaderboard looks now:

Abhishek Sharma (India): 785 balls

Evin Lewis (West Indies): 789 balls

Finn Allen (New Zealand): 871 balls

Tim David (Australia): 931 balls

Colin Munro (New Zealand): 963 balls

With this whirlwind performance, Abhishek also surpassed his compatriot Suryakumar Yadav, who previously held the Indian record by reaching the milestone in 1,007 balls.

Suryakumar has now moved down to the sixth spot globally. Abhishek's fearless approach has not only secured a grand victory for India but also heralded a new era of dominance.

With this historic milestone, Abhishek Sharma has firmly established himself as the new undisputed king of modern T20 power-hitting.