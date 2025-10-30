Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketAbhishek Nayar Officially Announced As KKR Head Coach

Abhishek Nayar Officially Announced As KKR Head Coach

Nayar has worked closely with the franchise’s players as part of its support staff and academy structure. Nayar’s expertise and ability as a coach have been well established over the years.

By : PTI | Updated at : 30 Oct 2025 05:22 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday expectedly named former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar as its new head coach following the departure of Chandrakant Pandit after a three-season tenure. Nayar has been associated with the KKR since 2018 and is one of the key members of their think-tank, often viewed as someone who held a lot of influence in the dressing room when it came to team selection.

For close to nine months, Nayar was a part of Gautam Gambhir's coaching set-up in the national team but was sacked unceremoniously after India's Champions Trophy triumph with Sitanshu Kotak replacing him.

"Abhishek has been a vital part of the Knight Riders setup since 2018, shaping our players both on and off the field. His understanding of the game and connection with players have been key to our growth. We’re thrilled to see him take over as Head Coach and lead KKR into its next chapter," said Venky Mysore, CEO, Kolkata Knight Riders.

Nayar has worked closely with the franchise’s players as part of its support staff and academy structure. Nayar’s expertise and ability as a coach have been well established over the years. During his tenure as assistant coach of KKR, he played a vital role in shaping the growth of young talents.

The 43-year-old, who played three ODIs for India, is well respected as a personal coach and has worked in an individual capacity with players like Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik to name a few apart from his own find Angkrish Raghuvanshi.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 30 Oct 2025 05:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Nayar KKR IPL IPL 2026 KOlkata Knight Riders Krr Head Coach Abhishek Nayar Kkr Kkr New Coach Kkr Ipl
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
NDA To Unveil Joint Bihar Election Manifesto Tomorrow; Modi, Shah & Top Leaders To Attend
NDA To Unveil Joint Bihar Election Manifesto Tomorrow; Modi, Shah & Top Leaders To Attend
Cities
Mumbai Man Holds 20 Children Hostage In RA Studio Under Guise Of Audition, Arrested: Police
'I Am Not A Terrorist': Mumbai Man Holds 20 Children Hostage In Under Guise Of Audition, Arrested
World
US Grants Six-Month Sanctions Waiver For India’s Chabahar Port, Trade Deal Talks Continue: MEA
US Grants Six-Month Sanctions Waiver For India’s Chabahar Port, Trade Deal Talks Continue: MEA
Election 2025
‘Indira Gandhi Had More Strength Than This Mard’: Rahul Gandhi Ups Ante Against PM Modi In Bihar's Nalanda
‘Indira Gandhi Had More Strength Than This Mard’: Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi Over Trump’s Remarks
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election: PM Modi Highlights GST Savings, Says NDA Policies Boost Youth Power And Growth
Bihar Election: PM Modi Urges UNESCO Recognition For Chhath Puja, Slams RJD-Congress Over Insult
PM Modi Slams RJD-Congress, Says Bihar Suffered From “Jungle Raj Of Guns, Cruelty And Corruption”
Bihar Elections: Rabri Devi Questions PM Modi And Amit Shah’s Frequent Visits, Calls Cash Transfers “Bribe”
Bihar: ASI Anirudh Kumar Brutally Murdered In Siwan, Law And Order Under Question
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | India’s MAHASAGAR Vision: Steering Indo-Pacific Towards Shared Security At Apex-IPRD 2025
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget