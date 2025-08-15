A Record Set In T20Is That Might Stand Forever

Over the past two decades, T20 cricket has delivered unmatched entertainment to fans, producing countless memorable performances and record-breaking feats.

While most records in cricket—whether in Tests, ODIs, or T20Is—are eventually surpassed, a few are so extraordinary that they seem almost impossible to beat.

One such record in T20 International cricket belongs to Nepal’s Dipendra Singh Airee, and it might never be broken.

Fastest Fifty in T20I History

Dipendra Singh Airee etched his name in history by smashing a half-century in just nine deliveries during the 2023 Asian Games against Mongolia.

The blistering knock is considered virtually unbreakable. To reach fifty in fewer balls would defy the laws of scoring, as even eight consecutive sixes yield 48 runs, making the ninth ball mandatory to cross the fifty mark.

In that explosive innings, Airee scored 52 off just 10 balls, clearing the ropes eight times. This incredible feat dethroned a long-standing record held by India’s Yuvraj Singh.

Surpassing Yuvraj’s Iconic Milestone

Yuvraj Singh had set the previous benchmark in the 2007 T20 World Cup, reaching his fifty in 12 balls against England. That match also saw his unforgettable achievement of six consecutive sixes in a single over, bowled by Stuart Broad.

Dipendra Singh Airee’s nine-ball half-century stands today as one of cricket’s most untouchable records—a remarkable testament to the sheer firepower possible in the shortest format of the game.

Who has hit most sixes in T20Is?

India’s Rohit Sharma holds the record for hitting the most sixes in T20 International cricket, smashing an astounding 205 sixes over his career from 2007 to 2024, topping the global leaderboard in this powerful-hitting category.

New Zealand's Martin Guptill follows behind with 173 sixes in T20Is. England's Jos Buttler occupies the next spot with 137 sixes to his name.

These numbers underscore India's world cup winning captain Rohit Sharma’s dominance as a match-winning hitter in the shortest international format.