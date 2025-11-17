5 Shortest Cricketers Who Set Big Records Ft. Temba Bavuma

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Cricket has a history of well over 100 years, and many kinds of players have graced the international audience with their talent.

While a daunting physical stature is considered beneficial, and sometimes essential in sport, cricket has often been mastered by short players, be it with the bat, or their leadership skills.

With that said, let's take a look at 5 short cricketers who went on to set big records in their stellar careers.

Top 5 Short Players With Big Cricket Feats

1) Sachin Tendulkar

India's Sachin Tendulkar is referred to as the 'Little Master' by fans due to his height, said to be around 5 feet 5 inches. However, his heroics with the bat earned him the moniker of the God of Cricket.

Sachin has scored nearly 16,000 in Tests, and 18,426 in One Day Internationals (ODIs), still remaining the leading run-scorer in the format by far. He collectively has 100 centuries across all formats.

India's number 10 was also the first player on the planet to score 200 in an ODI, and also holds the record for winning the second-most Player of the Series awards in the 50-over game's history.

2) Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar, a star in the 1970s and 80s was the nation's original 'Little Master'. The 5 foot 5 inch player revolutionized Indian batting, scoring heaps against towering West Indian bowlers.

Gavaskar made 10,122 runs in Test cricket in an era where run-scoring was much slower than today. Playing 108 ODIs, the former Indian skipper breached the 3,000 run mark.

3) Gundappa Viswanath

Next up is Gundappa Viswanath, another Indian batting sensation with some mighty impressive records under his belt.

The 5 foot 3 inch batsman hit a double century in his First Class cricket debut, and then went on to hit a century in his Test cricket debut.

4) David Boon

David Boon, 5 foot 3 inches tall, of Australia was another aggressive batsman in a relatively slow run-scoring era of cricket, stacking up 7,422 runs in Tests and nearly 6,000 runs in ODIs.

His First Class record shows a staggering 23,413 runs across 350 matches.

5) Temba Bavuma

Temba Bavuma, captain of South Africa is the final entry on this list, but not for run-scoring.

While he has over 3,700 runs in Test cricket, Bavuma commands respect as the only South African captain to lift an ICC trophy (the World Test Championship 2025) in 27 years.

He also led his nation to their first Test victory against India in India after 15 years on November 16, 2025 in Kolkata. He also enjoys a stellar 10 out 11 Test winning record so far as skipper.