WATCH | Karthik Remains Connected To Cricket In Self Isolation Amid COVID19 Threat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called on citizens to opt for a 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and all the sports personalities have fully come out to support the PM's idea and endorsed the same "As you can see, this is all I have been doing in the last two-three days. I really miss my sport but I am trying to do everything to stay connected to the sport and trying to do everything that is part of the sport," Karthik said in a video posted on the official Twitter handle. "These are the three things that I have been doing in the last three days -- social distancing (stay at least six feet away from everybody), wash your hands (sanitise them) and stay home and stay safe (as much as possible)."Remember, it's not just about taking care of ourselves; it's also to take care of everyone around ourselves," he added. Various other Indian cricketers have been urging citizens across the country to adhere to the government guidelines and stay at home in order to stop the spread of the virus. India skipper Virat Kohli, along with his wife Anushka Sharma, put out a video urging people to stay indoors and follow all the guidelines issued by the authorities amid the growing number of positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the country. "We know we all going through a very difficult time. And the only way to stop this coronavirus is by acting together," said the couple in the video. "We are staying at our home for our safety and for everyone else's as well. And you should do it to prevent the spread of the virus. Let's make it safe for us and everyone else by self isolation," they added. In India, close to 300 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported till now and four lives have also been lost.