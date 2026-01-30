Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Djokovic vs Sinner Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Australian Open Semi Final

Djokovic vs Sinner Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch Australian Open Semi Final

Australian Open semi-final Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner: Check India live streaming, TV broadcast details, match time, and how to watch the blockbuster clash.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 30 Jan 2026 09:52 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Australian Open stands tall as one of the most electrifying events on the global tennis calendar, marking the official start of the Grand Slam season each year.

Hosted in Melbourne, the tournament is renowned for its fast-paced hard courts, intense summer conditions, and a vibrant atmosphere that tests both physical endurance and mental resilience. Over the years, it has produced unforgettable clashes between the sport’s biggest stars, often setting the tone for the rest of the season.

The tournament has now reached the Semi Final stage, with global icon Novak Djokovic set to face Jannik Sinner, who holds a solid record in Melbourne. Here’s how to watch the Australian Open semi-final clash on TV and live streaming platforms in India.

Djokovic vs Sinner: How To Watch Live Stream

The Sony LIV app and website will live stream the Australian Open Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Semi Final.

Note that users need to be subscribed to the platform to watch the full match.

Australian Open Semi Final: TV Broadcast Details

Certain Sony Sports Network TV channels will air the live broadcast of the Djokovic vs Sinner Australian Open Semi Final. 

Djokovic vs Sinner: When To Watch Australian Open Semi Final

The Australian Open 2026 Semi Final between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner will be played today, that is January 30, 2026 from 2:00 PM IST onwards.

From dramatic late-night finishes at Rod Laver Arena to breakthrough runs by rising talents, the Australian Open consistently delivers high-octane tennis and compelling storylines.

Fans across the world eagerly tune in for marquee matchups, closely following live streaming and broadcast details to catch every moment of the action.

With blockbuster semi-finals and finals featuring elite names such as these, the tournament continues to be a showcase of skill, grit, and championship pedigree, cementing its status as a must-watch spectacle in world tennis.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I watch the Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Australian Open semi-final in India?

You can watch the live stream on the Sony LIV app and website. The match will also be broadcast on certain Sony Sports Network TV channels.

When is the Australian Open semi-final between Djokovic and Sinner scheduled to be played?

The match is scheduled for today, January 30, 2026, starting from 2:00 PM IST onwards.

What are the key characteristics of the Australian Open?

The Australian Open is known for its fast hard courts, intense summer conditions, and a vibrant atmosphere that challenges players' endurance and resilience.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 30 Jan 2026 09:52 AM (IST)
