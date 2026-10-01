Asian Games: India Settle For Bronze In Women's Team Squash

The Indian women's squash team wrapped up their tournament run with a bronze medal following a narrow 2-1 loss against Hong Kong, China in a tense semi-final encounter.

The tie began on a competitive note as Anahat Singh dropped a closely contested opening match. Tanvi Khanna then leveled the proceedings for India by pulling off an impressive upset victory to force a decisive third game.

In the high-stakes final rubber, 40-year-old veteran Joshna Chinappa was outmatched by World No. 39 Ho Tze Lok ("Tomato Ho"), falling 0-3 (4-11, 7-11, 9-11). Chinappa mounted a spirited late comeback in the final game by saving five match points, but Ho's blistering pace proved decisive, eliminating India and sending Hong Kong through to the gold medal match.

Women's Judo Update!

It was a day of contrasting outcomes for India’s judo contingent at the Asian Games.

Yamini Mourya (-57kg) missed out on a direct semi-final spot after dropping her quarter-final bout against Mongolia's Ariunzaya Terbish via a yuko point. However, her medal hopes remain alive as she transitions to the repechage stage, where she is set to battle Japan's Mio Shirakane for a shot at entering the bronze medal contest.

Meanwhile, Inunganbi Takhellambam (-70kg) delivered a dominant opening performance, dismantling Nepal's Punam Shrestha with a decisive ippon victory to comfortably seal her berth in the quarter-finals. She now prepares for a tough quarter-final test against North Korea's Mun Song Hui in the upcoming round.

Women's wrestling: Mansi Misses Out on Gold Medal Match

Indian wrestler Mansi fell short of reaching the final of the women's 62kg category following a 0-6 defeat to Japan's Nonoka Ozaki. The Japanese grappler delivered a dominant, shutout performance, clinching the victory without conceding a single point (VPO, 3:0 classification points).

Ozaki seized momentum early in the contest, building a 4-0 lead in the opening period through a pair of sharp two-point maneuvers. She sealed the win in the second period by executing another two-point move, capping off a commanding 6-0 victory on total technical points to end Mansi's gold medal aspirations.