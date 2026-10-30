Imran Khan’s Sister Noreen Niazi Suffers Heart Attack In Custody, Admitted To Hospital: Sources

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Imran Khan's sister, Noreen Niazi, hospitalized with heart complications.

PTI alleges family uninformed, denied medicines; demands immediate clarification.

Niazi, with two sisters, detained since September 21 under MPO.

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan's sister, Noreen Niazi, has been hospitalised after her health deteriorated in custody. She was admitted with heart-related complications and high blood pressure.

Sources in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) told ABP News that Niazi suffered a heart attack while in custody.

According to reports, Niazi was being held at Lahore's Kot Lakhpat Jail when her health worsened. She was subsequently shifted to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology for treatment.

PTI Raises Concern Over Noreen Niazi's Health

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday expressed concern over Niazi's deteriorating health and the authorities' decision to shift her to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology. The party also claimed that her family had not been informed about her condition or hospital transfer.

PTI leader Sheikh Waqas Akram shared a statement issued by the party's central media department on X, saying that the party had learnt that Niazi was taken to the hospital after falling ill in jail.

Describing the development as "extremely regrettable and concerning", the party said the alleged illegal detention of the 70-year-old, the risks to her health and her hospital transfer without informing her family were serious matters. It demanded an immediate clarification from the Punjab government and the concerned authorities.

The party called for Niazi to receive the best possible medical care under the supervision of cardiologists. It also demanded that all necessary diagnostic tests and treatment be arranged without delay and that her family be informed about her health. PTI further sought permission for her relatives to visit her and check on her condition.

Lawyer Claims Family Was Not Informed, Medicines Denied

The PTI statement came after Noreen Niazi's lawyer, Rana Mudassar Umer, said she was shifted to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology on Wednesday following a recommendation by jail doctors, according to Pakistani daily Dawn.

The lawyer claimed that the family had not been informed about her deteriorating health. He also alleged that jail authorities were denying medicines to Imran Khan's sisters.

Imran Khan's Three Sisters In Custody Since September 21

Noreen Niazi has been in custody since September 21 along with her sisters, Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan. According to Dawn, the three were detained under the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, 1960 (MPO), on the orders of the Lahore Deputy Commissioner.

They are currently serving a second 30-day detention period under the MPO, which was extended on October 7.

PTI also raised concerns over the treatment of women in prison, including Imran Khan's sister, and urged authorities to uphold their dignity, human rights and constitutional protections.

"Turning political affiliation into a crime and holding women in detention for political pressure is unacceptable in any civilised and democratic society," the party said.