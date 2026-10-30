Salman Ali Agha Sends Clear Message To Mohsin Naqvi, PCB Over Controversial Mass Sacking

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman Agha criticized PCB's mid-series removal of seven players.

This drastic overhaul during England Tests affected established names.

Agha backed Pakistan for final, citing top-order batting concerns.

Pakistan batter Salman Ali Agha has sent a pointed message to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over its decision to remove seven players from the Test squad during the England series, making it clear that he does not want to see such drastic action repeated.

Without directly naming PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, Agha questioned the practice of dropping several players in the middle of an ongoing series. His comments have brought the controversial decision back into focus, months after the shake-up affected Pakistan's Test set-up.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the tri-nation ODI series final against Sri Lanka in Lahore, Agha said mid-series changes of that scale were not good for the team.

"Dropping players midway through a series is not a good thing. I hope it won’t happen again in the future," Agha said.

Salman Ali Agha Revisits PCB's Decision To Remove Seven Players

The PCB's decision to make sweeping changes during the England Test series had involved several established names, including Agha, Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq. Seven players were removed from the squad as the board moved to address Pakistan's disappointing run of results.

The changes extended beyond the playing group. Sarfaraz Ahmed and Umar Gul were also removed from their coaching positions, while former Pakistan captain and selector Misbah-ul-Haq subsequently stepped down from his roles as selector and academy consultant.

The scale of the overhaul made it one of the most significant interventions in Pakistan's recent Test set-up. Agha's latest remarks suggest that the manner and timing of those decisions remain a concern for players.

His statement did not directly accuse Naqvi or the PCB leadership of targeting the players. However, his hope that such a move would not be repeated was a clear indication of his reservations about mass changes during a series.

Salman Ali Agha Backs Pakistan Ahead Of Sri Lanka Final

The focus now shifts to the ODI final, where Pakistan will face Sri Lanka after a stronger showing in the ongoing white-ball competition. Agha believes Pakistan have the ability to secure the title if the players deliver according to their strengths.

"If we play to our strengths, we can win the final comfortably," he said.

However, the Pakistan batter also identified a concern that has affected the team's batting performances: the lack of consistent contributions from the top order.

"Our top order is not scoring runs the way it used to three or four years ago. Tomorrow is the final, and I hope it clicks," Agha added.

Agha Defends Babar Azam And Fakhar Zaman

Agha also backed two of Pakistan's most experienced ODI batters, Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman, amid criticism of their recent performances.

Both players have faced scrutiny over their returns, but Agha pointed to their contributions to Pakistan cricket and argued that a difficult run does not take away from their ability.

"Fakhar and Babar are among the best one-day players. They have won so many matches for Pakistan. Sometimes things do not go your way in cricket, and I think that is what is happening with them," he said.

While Agha's immediate priority will be the final against Sri Lanka, his comments on the England series have revived a wider question about the PCB's approach to team selection. His message was straightforward: players should not have to face another mass removal in the middle of a series.