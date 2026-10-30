Anvay Dravid, Aaryavir Sehwag Named In India U19 Squad For Asia Cup 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dravid, Sehwag sons join India's U19 Asia Cup squad.

Their strong domestic performances earned them national selection.

Lakshya Raichandani captains squad facing Nepal, Pakistan, UAE.

Tournament matches scheduled from November 6-10 in Muscat.

India Asia Cup U19 Squad: The next generation of two prominent Indian cricket families will feature at the continental level, with Anvay Dravid and Aaryavir Sehwag earning places in India's 15-member squad for the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup. The tournament will be held in Muscat, Oman, from November 5 to 14, with India set to face Nepal, Pakistan and the UAE in the group stage.

Anvay, the son of former India captain Rahul Dravid, and Aaryavir, whose father is former India opener Virender Sehwag, have both made their mark in age-group cricket. Their recent performances in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy have strengthened their claims for selection ahead of the tournament.

Anvay Dravid And Aaryavir Sehwag Impress In Domestic Cricket

Anvay, who represents Karnataka, produced one of the notable batting performances of the Vinoo Mankad Trophy when he struck 151 off 100 balls against Gujarat. His innings helped Karnataka chase a target of more than 300 runs.

The wicketkeeper-batter had also made an impression on the international youth circuit earlier this year. He scored 87 from 67 deliveries against Sri Lanka in a Youth ODI at Hambantota in July.

Delhi batter Aaryavir also made a strong statement in the domestic competition. The 19-year-old smashed 173 off 143 balls against Chandigarh in Vizianagaram, showcasing his ability to play a long innings and score heavily.

Both players will now have an opportunity to carry that form into a tournament featuring some of the strongest youth teams in Asia.

Lakshya Raichandani To Lead India In U19 Asia Cup

Lakshya Raichandani has been appointed captain of the Indian squad, with Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan named vice-captain. Anvay Dravid and Rajat Baghel are the two wicketkeeper options in the 15-member group.

India have been drawn in Group A alongside Pakistan, Nepal and the UAE. Group B features Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Malaysia.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals, keeping the opening round important for India's hopes of progressing to the knockout stage.

India U19 Asia Cup 2026: Full Squad

Lakshya Raichandani (Captain), Aaryavir Sehwag, V.K. Vineeth, Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan (Vice-Captain), Kushagra Ojha, Arjun Rajput, Manal Chauhan, Anvay Dravid (Wicketkeeper), Rajat Baghel (Wicketkeeper), V. Yashveer, Aryan Savsani, Mohit Ulva, Kavya Patel, Shavin Vinod and Ishan Sood.

India U19 Asia Cup 2026: Full Group-Stage Schedule

India will begin their campaign against Nepal on November 6 before facing arch-rivals Pakistan two days later. Their final Group A fixture will be against the UAE on November 10. All three matches are scheduled to take place in Muscat.

November 6: India vs Nepal, Muscat

India vs Nepal, Muscat November 8: India vs Pakistan, Muscat

India vs Pakistan, Muscat November 10: India vs UAE, Muscat

With two high-profile batting prospects in the squad and a challenging group-stage schedule ahead, the tournament will provide Anvay and Aaryavir an opportunity to test themselves against international opposition at the Under-19 level.