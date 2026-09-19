2,000 Indians Open Homes As India’s Backup Plan For Asian Games Accommodation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Initial accommodation and transport issues affected some Indian athletes.

India activated a three-layer support system for athlete arrivals.

Two thousand local Indians are ready as accommodation contingency support.

All Indian athletes currently have accommodation; community aid is backup.

India has put an unusual contingency plan in place to address accommodation problems at the Asian Games, with around 2,000 Indians living in Nagoya placed on standby to help athletes if official arrangements face further disruption.

The move follows a difficult start for parts of the Indian contingent in Japan, with accommodation, accreditation and transport issues affecting athletes after their arrival. The Indian embassy has also been involved in coordinating with members of the local Indian community.

2,000 Indians In Nagoya On Standby For Indian Athletes

The contingency arrangement means Indian athletes could potentially stay with members of the Indian community if they are unable to secure rooms through the official Asian Games accommodation system.

India’s Chef de Mission Sahdev Yadav said around 30 to 35 athletes initially faced accommodation problems after their names were removed from the official list. The affected contingent included athletes from sports such as badminton and shooting.

The issue forced Indian officials to arrange hotel rooms at short notice as they worked to ensure all athletes had a place to stay.

While the possibility of athletes staying in private homes is unusual for a major multi-sport event, it has been kept as a backup option should the official system encounter further difficulties.

India Creates Three-Layer Support System In Nagoya

India has also strengthened its on-ground support system to prevent similar problems from affecting athletes arriving in Nagoya.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has established a three-layer arrangement covering athletes from the moment they arrive in Japan.

The first layer consists of two officials stationed at the airport to assist members of the Indian contingent. Three more officials have been positioned at the Athlete Welcome Centre to help with accommodation and other arrival-related requirements.

The third layer is the local Indian community, with around 2,000 people in Nagoya reportedly prepared to assist if required.

The arrangement gives Indian officials an additional option beyond hotels and the official Games accommodation system.

Athletes Currently Have Accommodation

Despite the initial disruption, Indian officials said there is currently no need for any athlete to stay in a private home.

Yadav said all Indian athletes who have arrived in Japan have been provided with accommodation. India had booked 18 additional hotel rooms following the initial problems and was also planning to secure another 10 rooms.

The local Indian community therefore remains a contingency measure rather than an arrangement currently being used by the contingent.

The accommodation problems have nevertheless highlighted the importance of having additional support in place during the Games.

With thousands of Indians living in Nagoya ready to assist, India now has an unusual fallback option if accommodation issues resurface during the Asian Games.