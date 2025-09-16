Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsAfter Suresh Raina And Shikhar Dhawan, Robin Uthappa Summoned By ED In Betting App Case

After Suresh Raina And Shikhar Dhawan, Robin Uthappa Summoned By ED In Betting App Case

Uthappa, 39, has been asked to get recorded his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a case linked to a platform named 1xBet, sources said.

By : PTI | Updated at : 16 Sep 2025 12:24 PM (IST)

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former cricketer Robin Uthappa for questioning on September 22 in an alleged illegal online betting app linked money laundering case, sources said Tuesday.

Uthappa, 39, has been asked to get recorded his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a case linked to a platform named 1xBet, the sources said.

He has been asked to depose on September 22, they said.

He is the third former Indian cricketer to be summoned in this case in Delhi till now. The federal probe agency has questioned former cricketers Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan over the last few weeks.

It also recorded the statement of former TMC MP and actor Mimi Chakraborty in this case on Monday.

Bengali actor Ankush Hazra appeared before the ED on Tuesday on his scheduled summons in the case, while actor Urvashi Rautela, the India brand ambassador of 1xBet, is yet to appear on her given date for Tuesday, the sources said.

The probe pertains to alleged illegal betting apps that are stated to have duped numerous people and investors worth crores of rupees or have evaded a huge amount of taxes.

According to the company, 1xBet is a globally recognised bookmaker with 18 years in the betting industry. The brand's customers can place bets on thousands of sporting events, with the company's website and app available in 70 languages, according to the company. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 16 Sep 2025 12:24 PM (IST)
Shikhar Dhawan Suresh Raina Betting App Case Robin Uthappa ED
