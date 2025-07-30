GSLV-F16 Successfully Launches NISAR, NASA-ISRO’s Earth-Mapping Satellite Now In Orbit

India on Wednesday successfully launched the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) Earth observation satellite aboard the GSLV-F16 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The launch marked a major milestone in Indo-US space cooperation and showcased India’s expanding global role in advanced Earth observation technologies.

ISRO informed that NISAR separated from the launch vehicle and was injected into orbit.

The mission, jointly developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the United States’ National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), aims to monitor and measure intricate Earth processes such as ice-sheet collapse, ecosystem disturbances, natural hazards, and groundwater variations.

Sharing visuals of the liftoff, Union MoS(Ind. Charge) Science & Technology, Jitendra Singh posted on X, "Congratulations India! Successful launch of GSLV-F16 carrying the world’s first dual-band radar satellite NISAR…a game changer in precise management of disasters like cyclones, floods etc. Also, it’s capacity to penetrate through fogs, dense clouds, ice layers, etc, makes it a pathbreaking enabler for the aviation and shipping sectors. The inputs from NISAR will benefit the entire world community…in the true spirit of “Vishwabandhu”. Proud to be associated with the Department of Space at a time when Team ISRO is registering one global milestone after the other, under the supportive patronage of PM Narendra Modi."

“This mission is not just about a satellite launch—it is a moment that symbolises what two democracies committed to science and global welfare can achieve together,” said Union MoS Jitendra Singh during a press briefing on July 27, as per a release by the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

NISAR 'Global Benchmark' for Indo-US Scientific Collaboration: Jitendra Singh

Describing the NISAR launch as a “global benchmark for Indo-US scientific collaboration”, Singh said the mission reflects the maturing of India’s strategic scientific partnerships and furthers ISRO’s international cooperation goals.

He also emphasised that the satellite “will not only serve India and the United States but will also provide critical data for countries around the world, especially in areas like disaster management, agriculture, and climate monitoring”.

The NISAR mission incorporates advanced radar imaging systems from both agencies. NASA contributed the L-Band Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR), GPS receivers, high-rate telecom subsystems, and a 12-metre deployable antenna. ISRO supplied the S-Band SAR, the satellite bus, the GSLV-F16 launcher, and associated services. The 2,392-kg satellite will operate in a sun-synchronous orbit, providing global land and ice imaging every 12 days.

Singh highlighted that NISAR’s real value lies in its application-based services. “It will allow continuous monitoring of ecosystem disturbances and help assess natural hazards such as earthquakes, tsunamis, volcanic eruptions, and landslides,” he said. The satellite will also support sea ice classification, storm tracking, shoreline monitoring, ship detection, soil moisture studies, and agricultural mapping.

Importantly, all NISAR data will be made freely accessible within one to two days of collection, and near real-time access will be available in emergency scenarios—an initiative aimed at bolstering global scientific research and decision-making, particularly for countries with limited technical resources.

NISAR Is India’s scientific handshake with the world: Jitendra Singh

According to Singh, the mission realises Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of India as a ‘Vishwa Bandhu’, or a global partner committed to collective progress. “NISAR is not just a satellite; it is India’s scientific handshake with the world,” he said.

He further stated that as climate change intensifies, Earth observation satellites like NISAR will become crucial tools for policy intervention, risk management, and sustainable development. “Missions like NISAR are no longer confined to scientific curiosity—they are instrumental in planning, risk assessment, and policy intervention,” the Minister said.

The mission, with an estimated joint investment of over $1.5 billion and more than a decade of development, is being closely monitored by international researchers, environmental agencies, and global space institutions. Notably, this is also the first time a GSLV rocket has been used to deploy a satellite into a sun-synchronous polar orbit, underlining ISRO’s growing capabilities.