HomeScienceViking Age Grave In Norway Reveals Woman With Mysterious Scallop Shells On Mouth

Viking Age Grave In Norway Reveals Woman With Mysterious Scallop Shells On Mouth

Archaeologists in Norway uncover a Viking Age burial where scallop shells were placed on a woman’s mouth. Experts explore the mysterious symbolism behind this unique find.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Dec 2025 11:13 AM (IST)
A recent archaeological discovery in Norway has left experts both intrigued and puzzled. A Viking Age grave, found in Trøndelag County by metal detectorist Roy Søreng, contained the skeleton of a woman with two scallop shells covering her mouth, a practice never previously documented in pre-Christian Norwegian burials.

Clues About The Woman’s Status

(Image Source: Instagram/@mytrueancestry)
(Image Source: Instagram/@mytrueancestry)

Researchers from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology believe the grave belonged to a free and probably married woman from the 9th century. “The Viking Age grave contains what we believe to be a woman, buried with a typical Viking Age costume and jewellery set from the 800s,” said Raymond Sauvage, head engineer at the university’s Department of Archaeology and Cultural History.

He added, “This indicates that she was a free and probably married woman. The most remarkable find was two scallop shells placed at the dead woman’s mouth.” Archaeologists speculate that she may have been the mistress of the farm where the burial was discovered.

The Enigma Of Scallop Shells

(Image Source: Instagram/@archaeology.news)
(Image Source: Instagram/@archaeology.news)

Scallop shells are historically associated with the cult of St. James in the Middle Ages, but finding them in a pre-Christian grave is unusual. The shells were positioned with their curved sides outward, partially covering the woman’s mouth. “We don’t yet know what the symbolism means,” Sauvage explained, emphasising the mystery surrounding this practice.

Alongside the shells, archaeologists uncovered two oval brooches used to fasten a suspender dress and a small ring buckle for the petticoat’s neck opening. Bird bones, likely from wings, were also found, suggesting symbolic significance in the burial rituals. These artifacts may have conveyed specific social or spiritual meanings to contemporary observers.

Excavation And Research Plans

The excavation began after Søreng discovered an oval brooch and contacted researchers. A previous excavation in the same area had revealed another skeleton, likely two to three generations older than the newly found woman.

Scientists now plan to analyze DNA samples, preserve the artifacts, and conduct further dating tests to understand the woman’s life, her possible kinship with the earlier skeleton, and the cultural significance of the burial practices.

This unusual Viking Age burial provides a rare glimpse into the rituals and social customs of pre-Christian Norway, raising fascinating questions about symbolism, gender roles, and spiritual practices during the 9th century.

Published at : 16 Dec 2025 11:11 AM (IST)
