SpaceX Super Heavy Booster Nails Controlled Splashdown In 10th Starship Test Flight

SpaceX’s Starship rocket roared into the skies on Wednesday, marking the highly anticipated 10th integrated test flight of the world’s most powerful launch vehicle.

The launch, carried out from the company’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas, came after back-to-back delays earlier in the week due to unfavorable weather and technical checks. This mission carried significant weight for SpaceX’s long-term vision, as it focused on refining Starship’s reusability, a cornerstone of the company’s future plans for Moon and Mars missions.

Precision Tests for Super Heavy Booster

Shortly after liftoff, Starship executed a flawless hot-staging sequence, separating cleanly from its massive Super Heavy booster. Unlike earlier tests that aimed for land-based recoveries, SpaceX opted this time for a controlled splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico.

Starship’s Raptor engines ignite during hot-staging separation. Super Heavy is boosting back towards its splashdown site pic.twitter.com/9fRi4kvbmX — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 26, 2025

The booster performed a dramatic flip maneuver moments after separation, followed by a carefully timed boostback burn to steer toward its ocean landing zone. Engineers had programmed multiple engine relights during descent to evaluate how the vehicle responds at different phases of return, an essential step toward eventually catching the booster mid-air with launch tower arms.

By carrying out these complex rehearsals over water, SpaceX reduced risks while collecting vital data on flight dynamics, engine reliability, and landing precision.

Splashdown confirmed! Congratulations to the entire SpaceX team on an exciting tenth flight test of Starship! pic.twitter.com/5sbSPBRJBP — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 27, 2025

Starship’s Upper Stage Pushes Boundaries

Meanwhile, the Starship upper stage continued climbing toward near-orbital velocity. Roughly 45 minutes into the mission, engineers successfully reignited one of its engines in space—a critical demonstration ahead of reentry. The spacecraft’s performance will provide fresh insights into improvements in thermal protection and structural durability.

Starship successfully ignited one of its Raptor engines while in space pic.twitter.com/SNmzyygPBC — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 27, 2025

To simulate real-world payload operations, SpaceX also deployed a batch of Starlink satellites aboard the rocket, serving as test cargo for the mission.

A Pivotal Step Toward Reusability

Wednesday’s flight builds on a string of incremental advances achieved in past tests, including better stage separation, enhanced heat shield resilience, and improved engine reliability. Each milestone brings the company closer to its goal of making Starship a fully reusable system capable of transporting both crew and cargo on deep space missions.

For SpaceX, this 10th flight marks more than just another test. It represents a decisive step in proving whether the Super Heavy booster can consistently perform the precision maneuvers required to unlock the next era of space travel.