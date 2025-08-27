Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeScienceSpaceX Super Heavy Booster Nails Controlled Splashdown In 10th Starship Test Flight

SpaceX Super Heavy Booster Nails Controlled Splashdown In 10th Starship Test Flight

SpaceX’s Super Heavy booster achieved a controlled splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico during Starship’s 10th test flight, marking a key step toward full rocket reusability.

By : ABP Live Science | Updated at : 27 Aug 2025 06:58 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

SpaceX’s Starship rocket roared into the skies on Wednesday, marking the highly anticipated 10th integrated test flight of the world’s most powerful launch vehicle.

The launch, carried out from the company’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas, came after back-to-back delays earlier in the week due to unfavorable weather and technical checks. This mission carried significant weight for SpaceX’s long-term vision, as it focused on refining Starship’s reusability, a cornerstone of the company’s future plans for Moon and Mars missions.

Precision Tests for Super Heavy Booster

Shortly after liftoff, Starship executed a flawless hot-staging sequence, separating cleanly from its massive Super Heavy booster. Unlike earlier tests that aimed for land-based recoveries, SpaceX opted this time for a controlled splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico.

The booster performed a dramatic flip maneuver moments after separation, followed by a carefully timed boostback burn to steer toward its ocean landing zone. Engineers had programmed multiple engine relights during descent to evaluate how the vehicle responds at different phases of return, an essential step toward eventually catching the booster mid-air with launch tower arms.

By carrying out these complex rehearsals over water, SpaceX reduced risks while collecting vital data on flight dynamics, engine reliability, and landing precision.

Starship’s Upper Stage Pushes Boundaries

Meanwhile, the Starship upper stage continued climbing toward near-orbital velocity. Roughly 45 minutes into the mission, engineers successfully reignited one of its engines in space—a critical demonstration ahead of reentry. The spacecraft’s performance will provide fresh insights into improvements in thermal protection and structural durability.

To simulate real-world payload operations, SpaceX also deployed a batch of Starlink satellites aboard the rocket, serving as test cargo for the mission.

A Pivotal Step Toward Reusability

Wednesday’s flight builds on a string of incremental advances achieved in past tests, including better stage separation, enhanced heat shield resilience, and improved engine reliability. Each milestone brings the company closer to its goal of making Starship a fully reusable system capable of transporting both crew and cargo on deep space missions.

For SpaceX, this 10th flight marks more than just another test. It represents a decisive step in proving whether the Super Heavy booster can consistently perform the precision maneuvers required to unlock the next era of space travel.

Published at : 27 Aug 2025 06:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gulf Of Mexico SpaceX Starship SpaceX Launch Starbase Texas Splashdown Super Heavy Booster 10th Test Flight Rocket Reusability
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
10 Dead In Jammu Rains As Landslide Hits Vaishno Devi Route; Himachal, Punjab Also Reel Under Monsoon Havoc
10 Dead In Jammu Rains As Landslide Hits Vaishno Devi Route; Himachal, Punjab Also Reel Under Havoc
India
'Trump Chased Away Gujaratis, But Couldn't Oust Bengalis Because...': Mamata Banerjee
'Trump Chased Away Gujaratis, But Couldn't Oust Bengalis Because...': Mamata Banerjee
India
'Floating F-35': Rajnath Singh Commissions Stealth Frigates INS Udaygiri, INS Himgiri In Historic Event
'Floating F-35': Rajnath Singh Commissions Stealth Frigates INS Udaygiri, Himgiri In Historic Event
Election 2025
‘Amit Shah Said BJP Will Rule For 40–50 Years’: Rahul Gandhi Ups Ante Over ‘Vote Chori’ In Bihar
‘Amit Shah Said BJP Will Rule For 40–50 Years’: Rahul Gandhi Ups Ante Over ‘Vote Chori’ In Bihar
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Cloudburst In Himachal’s Kinnaur Triggers Flood In Sutlej, Heavy Rain Havoc In North India
Breaking: ED Raids AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj’s Residence In ₹1,138 Crore Hospital Construction Scam
Breaking: Mukesh Sahni Declares Tejashwi Yadav As Mahagathbandhan’s CM Face, Not Rahul Gandhi’s Decision
Breaking: Priyanka Gandhi Joins Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Rights Yatra In Bihar With Massive Crowd Support
Breaking News: Ukraine’s President Zelensky Praises India Ahead of Possible Visit | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why India’s Cities Need Water-Wise Urban Planning Before It’s Too Late
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget