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English NewsScienceNASA Launches High-Risk Mission To Rescue Swift Space Telescope Before It Falls Back To Earth

NASA Launches High-Risk Mission To Rescue Swift Space Telescope Before It Falls Back To Earth

The Swift telescope has been affected by recent solar storms and is sinking faster than ever, heading toward Earth. A NASA mission will try to capture it and boost its orbit.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 04 Jul 2026 12:12 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Recovery mission launched for NASA's sinking Swift telescope.
  • Aging Swift telescope is sinking, spacecraft to boost its orbit.
  • High-risk mission aims for Swift's return by September.

Reported by: Jenipher Camino Gonzalez with AP, AFP | Edited by: Sean Sinico

A recovery mission to rescue NASA's telescope Swift Observatory launched on Friday, with a three-armed spacecraft successfully rocketing into orbit from the Marshall Islands in the Pacific Ocean.

The Swift telescope satellite is 1.6 tons (1.4 metric tons) and circling 224 miles (360 kilometers) above Earth.

US defense contractor Northrop Grumman launched Katalyst Space Technologies' three-armed Link spacecraft to do the job of reaching and capturing Swift in roughly a month.

"This is a high-risk, high-reward mission," Katalyst Space CEO Ghonhee Lee said ahead of liftoff.

"The biggest danger was always we don't launch anything and we let Swift burn up in the atmosphere. So we were always trying to avoid that risk, and our team has done that," Lee added.

Katalyst's Link spacecraft was launched by a small rocket named Pegasus, which was launched from an airplane.

What happened to Swift?

The Swift telescope was launched in 2004 and since then, it has been tracking some of the biggest explosions in the universe, including gamma-ray bursts and exploding stars.

But the aging structure has been affected by recent solar storms and is sinking faster than ever, heading toward Earth.

NASA has paid $30 million (€26 million) to Katalyst in an attempt to capture the telescope and boost its orbit.

If the Link spacecraft is successful, Swift could return to work by September.

To do so, the Link spacecraft must raise the telescope's altitude by 150 miles using its thrusters to boost Swift slowly, without heavy jostling.

A time-sensitive mission

NASA warned that the telescope would sink too low to recover by autumn of this year, and predicted it would plunge to its demise in October if it remained unaided.

Katalyst managed to organize the mission in just nine months, but bad weather and technical issues caused a series of last-minute launch delays.

"This is a lot of firsts stacked on top of each other," Shawn Domagal-Goldman, director of NASA's astrophysics division, told reporters days before the launch. "I'm just deeply thankful that we're even giving this a go."

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the goal of the recovery mission?

The mission aims to rescue NASA's Swift Observatory, which is sinking towards Earth. A spacecraft will capture Swift and boost its orbit to prevent its demise.

What is the Swift telescope and why does it need rescuing?

The Swift telescope, launched in 2004, tracks cosmic explosions. It's sinking faster towards Earth due to recent solar storms affecting its aging structure.

How will the Link spacecraft save Swift?

The Link spacecraft will capture Swift and use its thrusters to raise the telescope's altitude by 150 miles. This action will boost its orbit, potentially allowing it to return to work by September.

How much did NASA pay for this mission?

NASA paid $30 million to Katalyst Space Technologies for the recovery mission. This funding supports the attempt to capture Swift and boost its orbit.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 04 Jul 2026 12:12 PM (IST)
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