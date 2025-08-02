'Completed My Homework Given By PM Modi': Shubhanhsu Shukla Speaks On His Space Mission

In the first public appearance since returning from a groundbreaking 20-day space mission, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla offered a stirring, firsthand account of his time beyond Earth, an experience that not only made history but also marks a defining step in India’s journey towards human spaceflight.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV, Shubhanshu Shukla shared heartfelt reflections, moments of humour, and a strong sense of duty, all wrapped in a message of national pride and global collaboration.

"PM Modi Gave Me Homework, And I Completed It"

Candid and composed, Group Captain Shukla recalled a personal mission given to him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the spaceflight: to meticulously document every detail of his journey. This assignment, he said, was more than symbolic, it was about shaping the future of India’s ambitious Gaganyaan programme.

“I remember very well the homework given to me by the Prime Minister. And I completed it very well,” Shukla said with a smile. “ I am very excited to come back and share it with you all. I am confident that all that knowledge is going to prove extremely useful and crucial for us, for our own Gaganyaan mission.”

A Mission For The Nation, Not Just The Man

Group Captain Shukla’s flight was part of Axiom Mission 4, a collaborative mission involving NASA, SpaceX, and private space firm Axiom Space. India reportedly spent nearly $70 million on his participation. When asked whether this investment was worthwhile, he responded confidently, "This mission has been very successful and will be very beneficial for our mission."

A Moment Etched In History

One of the most emotional highlights of the mission, Shukla revealed, was speaking to Prime Minister Modi while floating in microgravity, the Indian flag proudly displayed behind him aboard the International Space Station.

"That moment symbolised India's re-entry in space, not as a spectator, but as an equal participant. After 41 years, a Bharatiya returned to space. But this time, it wasn’t a solo leap. It was the start of what I call India’s second orbit," he said.

The astronaut credited the mission’s success to the seamless collaboration between ISRO, the Indian Air Force, NASA, Axiom Space, and SpaceX; institutions that, he said, turned a bold idea into reality.

The Reality Of Space vs. Training On Earth

Despite extensive training, nothing could fully prepare Shukla for the challenges of living in space. The experience of working in microgravity, he shared, was drastically different from Earth-based simulations.

“The actual experience when you are up there is totally different, understanding how your body reacts to the microgravity and the environment of space added on to the completeness of the entire training,” he explained.

As emotional as the mission was, Shukla said it was the return home, and the overwhelming support he received from across the country that left a deeper mark.

Mission Akash Ganga: 433 Hours In Space

Group Captain Shukla’s mission, dubbed Mission Akash Ganga, made him only the second Indian to fly to space after Rakesh Sharma’s iconic 1984 Indo-Soviet mission. But unlike Sharma, Shukla visited the International Space Station, the world’s most advanced orbital laboratory, valued at over $150 billion.

Over 18 days, the Axiom-4 crew orbited the Earth 288 times, travelling approximately 12.2 million kilometers, nearly 32 times the Earth-Moon distance.

Gearing Up For Gaganyaan

With India’s indigenous Gaganyaan mission on the horizon, Group Captain Shukla’s experience will serve as a vital asset, from astronaut training protocols to public outreach.

He emphasised the importance of post-mission recovery, noting that India has developed a robust rehabilitation program. "And step by step, you gain your strength and your balance. I feel perfectly normal. It feels as if I am ready to go on the space mission again," he added.