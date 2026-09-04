ISRO GSLV-F17 Launch: EOS-05 Satellite Successfully Placed In Orbit, Gaganyaan Mission Next

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom GSLV rocket successfully launched ISRO's EOS-05 satellite.

Satellite achieved intended orbit, heaviest GSLV payload yet.

EOS-05 provides continuous Earth observation from geosynchronous orbit.

A GSLV rocket carrying ISRO’s EOS-05 Earth observation satellite successfully lifted off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh in a pre-dawn mission on Friday. The rocket blasted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at 2:55 am IST.

Shortly after liftoff, the EOS-05 satellite was successfully injected into its intended sub-geosynchronous transfer orbit, marking a successful mission for India’s space agency.

“I am very happy to announce that the GSLV-F17 vehicle has successfully and precisely injected the advanced Earth observation satellite EOS-05, the Geo-Imaging Satellite, into the intended and required orbit,” ISRO Chief Dr V Narayanan said after the launch.

EOS-05 Becomes Heaviest GSLV Satellite

Thomas Kurian, Mission Director for the GSLV-F15 rocket mission, described the launch as a major milestone for the programme, saying EOS-05 was the heaviest satellite ever launched by the GSLV into a GTO or sub-GTO orbit.

“It is a moment of great pride and happiness for all of us. The success of GSLV has completed its 19th mission, and the mission carried the EOS-05, a uniquely configured Earth observation satellite capable of near-real-time imaging,” he said.

Kurian added that the satellite’s successful launch was the result of months and years of rigorous work, despite the launch itself lasting only a few minutes.

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EOS-05 To Provide Continuous View Of India From Space

The mission carried EOS-05, an Earth observation satellite designed to provide India with a continuous bird’s-eye view from nearly 36,000 kilometres above Earth.

The GSLV-F17 launch vehicle stands 51.7 metres tall and has a liftoff mass of 420.5 tonnes, making it one of India’s largest operational launch vehicles.

Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh welcomed the successful mission and said India’s space capabilities were continuing to reach new heights, strengthening the country’s position as a global space power.

“EOS-05 is a state-of-the-art Earth Observation satellite and India’s first imaging satellite from geosynchronous orbit, enabling advanced imaging across visible, infrared, multispectral and hyperspectral bands,” Singh wrote on X.

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Gaganyaan Uncrewed Mission Targeted For This Year

The successful EOS-05 launch also came as ISRO continues preparations for the Gaganyaan programme.

ISRO chief Narayanan said “vigorous, systematic work” was underway for the launch of the first uncrewed Gaganyaan mission during the current calendar year. Speaking after the EOS-05 launch, he said preparations for the mission were progressing “very vigorously and systematically”.

Narayanan also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership and said ISRO has six more launches planned for the current financial year. The missions include the launch of the NVS-03 navigation satellite.