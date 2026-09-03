ISRO's 'Naughty Boy' GSLV Set For Liftoff With EOS-05 Tonight: What Will It Do?

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch EOS-05, an advanced Earth observation satellite, aboard the GSLV-F17 mission from Sriharikota in the early hours of Friday. The satellite is significant because it will operate from a geosynchronous orbit about 36,000 km above Earth, allowing it to keep watching a particular region continuously.

For India, this capability could provide a major boost to surveillance of its borders and other strategically important areas. Unlike satellites in lower orbits that pass over a location at intervals, a geosynchronous satellite can remain focused on the same broad region for extended periods.

How EOS-05 Can Help Monitor India's Borders

EOS-05, also known as GISAT-1A, is designed to provide frequent imagery of the Indian subcontinent. Its position in geosynchronous orbit means it can maintain a persistent view of the region, making it useful for monitoring developments that require continuous observation.

This could be particularly valuable for keeping an eye on India's borders and strategic locations. The satellite can also help track rapidly developing events such as severe weather, fires and other changes on the ground.

ISRO has described EOS-05 as India's first state-of-the-art imaging satellite to be placed in a geosynchronous orbit. The mission is intended for both civilian and strategic applications.

Why A Geosynchronous Orbit Matters

Most of India's Earth observation satellites, including those from the Cartosat and RISAT series, operate in low Earth orbit, generally at altitudes ranging from around 60 km to 2,000 km.

Satellites in such orbits travel around the planet, meaning they only observe a particular location when they pass over it. Depending on the satellite and its orbit, another observation of the same area may take time.

A satellite positioned in geosynchronous orbit, however, travels at a speed that matches Earth's rotation. At roughly 36,000 km above the surface, it can appear to remain over a fixed region, enabling sustained observation.

This makes such satellites especially useful when events need to be tracked as they unfold rather than through occasional snapshots.

EOS-05's Imaging Capability

EOS-05 will carry two multispectral imaging instruments. One of them has a spatial resolution of 42 metres per pixel, which is described as the highest-resolution camera to be placed in a geostationary orbit.

The satellite is expected to generate detailed imagery and data that can be used for Earth monitoring, environmental applications and other activities requiring frequent observations.

A Second Attempt After Gisat-1 Failure

EOS-05 also marks a renewed effort after the earlier GISAT-1 mission failed during launch in August 2021. The satellite was lost after a technical problem with the cryogenic upper stage of the GSLV-F10 rocket prevented the stage from igniting properly.

Had that mission succeeded, GISAT-1 would have become India's first Earth-imaging satellite operating from geostationary orbit.

The GSLV-F17 mission therefore represents an important return to the launchpad for ISRO after a gap of nearly eight months, while EOS-05 is expected to add a new persistent-imaging capability to India's Earth observation programme.