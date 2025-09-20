Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'Won't Contest Polls Without Chief Minister Face': Tejashwi Yadav Ahead Of Bihar Elections

'Won't Contest Polls Without Chief Minister Face': Tejashwi Yadav Ahead Of Bihar Elections

Tejashwi Yadav said that it is the people who would decide on the Chief Minister, but the main thing is not to have a government but build Bihar.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Sep 2025 09:00 AM (IST)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav said that the Grand Alliance will not contest the upcoming Bihar assembly election without a Chief Ministerial candidate at the forefront while taking a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"Are we the BJP that we do not have any faces? We definitely will not contest the elections without projecting a Chief Ministerial face," Yadav told NDTV in an exclusive interview on Friday. He made his remarks while traveling on the supplementary Adhikar Yatra, covering regions missed during the main Opposition march two weeks ago.

Yadav has consistently pushed for Congress’s Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Ministerial face of the Opposition INDIA bloc. Although some leaders voiced concerns, Gandhi has not publicly reciprocated by endorsing Yadav as the Chief Ministerial pick for Bihar.

Addressing this, Yadav said: "Wait a little bit. It is the people who would decide on the Chief Minister. But having a Chief Minister or a government is not the main thing. We have to build Bihar. It makes no difference if there is a delay of five or 10 days."

Yadav Hints At Ambitions To Be Named CM Face

The RJD leader further emphasised that once seat-sharing discussions conclude, the alliance will settle the leadership question, but underlined again that the coalition will not head to the polls without naming a Chief Ministerial face.

Yadav dropped prominent hints about his own ambitions on August 31, the penultimate day of the opposition yatra.

Speaking at a rally in Ara, he declared, "This is a copycat government. We need an original CM, not a duplicate one," taking direct aim at Kumar. Turning to the crowd, he prodded, "Is it not a copycat government? Isn't it copying me? Tejashwi is ahead; the government is behind. Do you want a duplicate CM or an original CM?"

Within the alliance, the Congress appears unlikely to oppose Yadav’s emergence as the coalition’s leader in Bihar, while Rahul Gandhi has not yet directly spoken on the topic.

"All INDIA bloc partners are working together in a spirit of mutual respect, without any tension. We will contest the polls together and the results will be good," Gandhi remarked with Yadav by his side, signalling unity among the opposition even as the final call on leadership awaits conclusion.

Published at : 20 Sep 2025 09:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Assembly Elections Tejashwi Yadav INDIA BLOC
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
J&K: Soldier Killed As Encounter Breaks Out In Udhampur, Hunt On For 3 Trapped Terrorists
J&K: Soldier Killed As Encounter Breaks Out In Udhampur, Hunt On For 3 Trapped Terrorists
Cities
Several Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat; Students, Staff Evacuated
Several Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat; Students, Staff Evacuated
World
Trump Raises H-1B Visa Fee To $100,000, Rolls Out 'Gold Card' Programme Amid Immigration Crackdown
Trump Raises H-1B Visa Fee To $100,000, Rolls Out 'Gold Card' Programme Amid Immigration Crackdown
Celebrities
Zubeen Died While Swimming Without Life Jacket; Autopsy In Singapore Tomorrow: Top Points
Zubeen Died While Swimming Without Life Jacket; Autopsy In Singapore Tomorrow: Top Points
Advertisement

Videos

Crime: Firing in Bihar’s Madhepura: Shopkeeper's Daughter Killed, Locals Protest by Blocking Highway
Politics: Rahul Gandhi Accuses Election Commission of Vote Theft, Giriraj Singh Calls Him ‘Urban Naxal’
TechBuzz: iPhone 17 Sales Kick Off with Long Lines, Chaos Breaks Out at Apple Stores in India
Crime: Fast Moving Car Hits Students in Jalaun, One Dies, Two Critical
CrimeAlert: Firing at MNR Builder's Office in Gurugram by Deepak Nandal’s Gang Over Financial Dispute
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Europe And Its Unhelpful Advice To India On Russia
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget