ISRO’s ‘Bahubali’ Rocket Lifts Off With Heaviest Satellite

HomeScienceISRO’s ‘Bahubali’ Rocket Lifts Off With Heaviest Satellite

The LVM3 is a three-stage launch vehicle featuring two solid motor strap-ons (S200), a liquid propellant core stage (L110), and a cryogenic upper stage (C25).

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Nov 2025 06:16 PM (IST)
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday launched its heaviest communication satellite, CMS-03, marking a major milestone for India’s space programme.

According to PTI, CMS-03 is the heaviest satellite ever launched from Indian soil into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). The satellite was lifted by ISRO’s powerful LVM3-M5 rocket, popularly known as ‘Bahubali’ for its heavy-lift capability.

The LVM3 is a three-stage launch vehicle featuring two solid motor strap-ons (S200), a liquid propellant core stage (L110), and a cryogenic upper stage (C25). The rocket enables ISRO to launch communication satellites weighing up to 4,000 kg into GTO, enhancing India’s capability for advanced satellite communication and space operations.

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan congratulated all teams involved after the successful launch of the LVM3-M5 rocket carrying the CMS-03 communication satellite. He said the CMS-03 is a multi-band satellite designed to provide communication services across a wide oceanic region, including the Indian landmass, for at least 15 years. Calling it a symbol of Atmanirbhar Bharat, Narayanan praised ISRO teams across centres for developing the complex satellite despite tough weather conditions during the launch campaign.

He also announced a key milestone achieved during the mission, the successful re-ignition of the indigenously developed C-25 cryogenic stage after deploying the satellite into orbit. Narayanan said the experiment would provide valuable data for future missions, enabling ISRO to restart the cryogenic stage and enhance mission flexibility to place multiple satellites in different orbits using the ‘Bahubali’ LVM3 rocket.

Published at : 02 Nov 2025 06:01 PM (IST)
Science Breaking News ISRO ABP Live Bahubali Rocket
