PM Modi Welcomes ISRO-JAXA Collaboration For Chandrayaan-5 Lunar Mission

Tokyo [Japan], August 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday welcomed the agreement between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency for Chandrayaan-5 mission.

The Chandrayaan-5 under the LUPEX (Lunar Polar Exploration) mission is a joint ISRO-JAXA initiative aimed at exploring the moon's south pole and its hidden resources, including lunar water. It will be the fifth mission in the Chandrayaan series of lunar missions.

Addressing a joint press briefing after bilateral talks with his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba, PM Modi said, "We welcome the collaboration between ISRO and JAXA for the Chandrayaan-5 mission. Our active participation has gone beyond the limits of the earth and will become a symbol of mankind's progress in space."

The Implementing Arrangement for the joint lunar polar exploration mission (LUPEX) between ISRO and JAXA defines terms and conditions for cooperation between India and Japan, giving practical shape to a landmark collaboration. The Implementation Agreement on LUPEX was exchanged by JAXA Vice President Matsuura Mayumi Ambassador Sibi George.

Referring to the global praise received by Chandrayaan-3's successful landing near the moon's south pole in 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the next challenge lies in deeper exploration of the lunar surface, particularly areas that may hold critical resources such as water ice.

"We believe that Japanese technology and Indian ingenuity are a winning combination. We are working on high-speed rail, and will also make rapid progress in sectors such as ports, aviation and shipbuilding under the Next Generation Mobility Partnership. We welcome the agreement reached between ISRO and JAXA for cooperation in Chandrayaan 5 mission..."the Prime Minister said.

The two leaders earlier today held discussions as part of the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit, following which both sides exchanged agreements to deepen cooperation in multiple sectors, including advanced technology and space.

Ahead of his visit, in an interview with Japanese publication, 'The Yomiuri Shimbun,' PM Modi had underlined India's expanding vision for space exploration and highlighted the collaboration with Japan on the Lunar Polar Exploration (LUPEX) mission.

"India's space journey is a story of determination, hard work and innovation of our scientists. From Chandrayaan-3's historic landing on the moon's south pole to our advances in interplanetary missions, India has consistently demonstrated that space is not the final frontier, it is the next frontier. I am glad that India and Japan are joining hands for the next edition of the Chandrayaan series or the LUPEX mission. This will contribute to deepening our understanding of the permanently shadowed regions at the lunar south pole," PM Modi said.

He further added that the government-to-government collaboration between ISRO and JAXA is also fostering cooperation between industries and startups in both countries. "I am confident that our scientific teams will be working together to push the boundaries of space science. And, our partnership in space will not only expand horizons above us, but also improve lives around us," he said.

The Chandrayaan 5 mission will be launched by JAXA onboard its H3-24L launch vehicle, carrying the ISRO-made lunar lander, which will carry a Japan-made lunar rover.

ISRO, apart from developing the lunar lander, is also responsible for developing a few scientific instruments for the mission. The Chandrayaan-5/; LUPEX missions will be one of the major short-term milestones in India's lunar exploration odyssey, which envisions Indian Gaganyatris (astronauts) landing on the Moon by year 2040.

