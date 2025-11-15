Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Results 2025

(Source:  ECI | ABP NEWS)
HomeReligionWhy Wedding Timings Differ In North And South India? Here's The Religious Reason Behind It

Why Wedding Timings Differ In North And South India? Here's The Religious Reason Behind It

Know why North India prefers night weddings while South India chooses daytime rituals. Explore the cultural, religious and historical reasons behind this contrast.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 15 Nov 2025 04:54 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Indian Wedding Rituals: In northern India, the preference for night-time weddings has deep historical roots. It is believed that during the Mughal and Afghan invasions centuries ago, Hindu families often held marriage ceremonies after sunset to avoid attracting attention and potential attacks. Conducting weddings under the cover of darkness became a practical necessity.

With time, this habit evolved into a cherished tradition. As lighting, décor, and music became more elaborate, night weddings developed a sense of grandeur, celebration, and spectacle. Modern celebrations now embrace shimmering lights, dazzling decorations, and lively entertainment, making evening weddings feel luxurious and regal across many northern states.

ALSO READ: Vivah Muhurat 2026: 81 Auspicious Wedding Dates Ahead As 2025 Ends With Just 11 Muhurats 

Why Daytime Ceremonies Are Considered Auspicious In The South

In contrast, southern India places immense spiritual significance on the sun. Daytime weddings are considered highly auspicious because sunlight symbolises purity, positivity, and divine blessings. According to Vedic customs followed in the region, deities are believed to be more active during the day, making morning or midday ceremonies spiritually stronger and more favourable.

Many southern traditions—including those rooted in the Dravidian texts such as Guhyasūtra, Śaunaka, Āpastamba and Baudhāyana—give priority to diva vivaah, meaning daytime marriage rituals. Weddings are often held in open courtyards, with mandaps decorated using banana leaves, flowers, and other natural elements, keeping the ceremony close to nature and its divine energy.

Cultural And Traditional Differences Between North And South Indian Weddings

The difference in wedding timings reflects broader cultural distinctions. In the south, scriptures guide the time of marriage, emphasising auspicious daylight hours. In the north, the tradition relies more on muhurat, astrologically aligned timings, which may fall during the day or night depending on the planetary position.

Neither tradition is right or wrong; each simply mirrors the beliefs, lifestyles, and histories of the communities that follow them. While the north celebrates the glamour of starlit ceremonies, the south cherishes the purity of sunlit rituals, together showcasing the beautiful diversity of Indian wedding culture.

Published at : 15 Nov 2025 04:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Wedding Season Hindu Marriage Rituals Wedding Muhurat
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'No Sorrow In Defeat, No Arrogance In Victory': RJD's First Reaction After Bihar Poll Debacle
'No Sorrow In Defeat, No Arrogance In Victory': RJD's First Reaction After Bihar Poll Debacle
India
'Refrain From Speculation, Probe Underway': J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat Says Nowgam Blast 'Accidental'
'Refrain From Speculation, Probe Underway': J&K DGP Says Nowgam Blast 'Accidental'
India
Ex-Union Minister RK Singh Suspended By BJP Over Anti-Party Activities After Bihar Results
Ex-Union Minister RK Singh Suspended By BJP Over Anti-Party Activities After Bihar Results
Election 2025
Bihar 2025 Exit Polls vs Reality: How Accurate Were The Predictions?
Bihar 2025 Exit Polls vs Reality: How Accurate Were The Predictions?
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Massive Fire Erupts in Agra’s Mantola Leather Factory, Area Gripped by Panic
UP Terror Probe: Hindu Leaders Found on Hit List in White-Collar Module
Bihar Elections: Fear of Jungle Raj Overshadows Tejashwi’s Campaign
J&K Update: Naugam Police Station Blast Sparks Major Questions Over Safety Protocols
Naugam Blast: SDRF Begins Clearance as DGP to Brief on Cause and Casualties at 10 AM
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget