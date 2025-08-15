Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionWhen Is Radha Ashtami 2025? Know Date, Muhurat, Significance, And More

When Is Radha Ashtami 2025? Know Date, Muhurat, Significance, And More

Radha Ashtami remains a deeply devotional and joyous occasion, celebrated as the birth of Goddess Radha, revered as an incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 15 Aug 2025 02:16 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Radha Ashtami, the celebration of Goddess Radha’s birth, holds special significance in the Hindu calendar. While Krishna Paksha Ashtami is marked by the birth of Lord Krishna, Shukla Paksha Ashtami is observed as Radha’s appearance day. This year, Radha Ashtami will be celebrated on August 31, 2025.

Radha, revered as an incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi and the beloved of Lord Krishna, is worshipped with great devotion on this day. The festival is also known as Radha Jayanti.

ALSO READ: Krishna Janmashtami 2025 — Sacred Items To Donate For Prosperity And Blessings

Radha Ashtami 2025 Puja Muhurat

  • Start of Ashtami Tithi: August 30, 2025 at 10:46 PM
  • End of Ashtami Tithi: September 1, 2025 at 12:57 AM
  • Midday Puja Time: 11:05 AM to 1:38 PM (2 hours 33 minutes)

On this day, devotees observe a fast and perform Goddess Radha’s worship during the midday period.

Traditions And Rituals For Radha Ashtami:

On Radha Ashtami, devotees light 11 lamps at the main entrance of their homes in the evening to invoke the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. Offerings of fragrant flowers and a decorative scarf (chunari) are made to Goddess Radha, along with the recitation of Radha Chalisa, which is believed to bring harmony in married life, prosperity, and remove obstacles in love marriages.

Special celebrations are held at ISKCON temples, where idols of Radha and Krishna are adorned in new clothes and decorated with flowers. Devotees sing devotional songs celebrating the divine love of Radha-Krishna and offer a grand Chhappan Bhog , 56 varieties of food , to please Lord Krishna.

Radha Ashtami remains a deeply devotional and joyous occasion, symbolizing divine love, beauty, and devotion.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 15 Aug 2025 02:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Radha Ashtami Radha Ashtami Date Radha Ashtami Puja Muhurat Radha Ashtami Significance Radha Ashtami Puja Rituals
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'What A Pathological Liar': Congress Slams PM Modi Over Semiconductor Remarks In I-Day Speech
'What A Pathological Liar': Congress Slams PM Modi Over Semiconductor Remarks In I-Day Speech
India
'Infiltrators Threaten Jobs, Target Indian Women': Modi Says Mission Formed To Counter Demographic Changes
'Infiltrators Threaten Jobs, Target Indian Women': Modi Says Mission Formed To Counter Demographic Changes
Trending
Boeing 747 Wing Smashes Into Runway During Typhoon Landing In Taiwan, Terrifying Moment Captured On Cam
Boeing 747 Wing Smashes Into Runway During Typhoon Landing In Taiwan, Terrifying Moment Captured On Cam
Entertainment
Sunny Deol Returns In Border 2 With Diljit, Varun & Ahan—Here’s When It Hits Theatres
Border 2 With Sunny, Diljit, Varun & Ahan To Storm Theatres On THIS Date
Advertisement

Videos

Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Highlights Tech and Energy Revolution for a Developed India | ABP NEWS
Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Calls for Technological Self-Reliance, Challenges Youth to Build India's Future
Independence Day: PM Modi Salutes Operation Sindoor Heroes, Highlights Military’s Bold Strike on Terrorists
Independence Day: India’s 79th Independence Day Marked by Spectacular Aerial Tribute | ABP NEWS
Independence Day: PM Modi Inspected Guard of Honour with Pride and Determination | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live
ABP Live
Diversified By States, United At Battlefield
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget