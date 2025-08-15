When Is Radha Ashtami 2025? Know Date, Muhurat, Significance, And More

Radha Ashtami, the celebration of Goddess Radha’s birth, holds special significance in the Hindu calendar. While Krishna Paksha Ashtami is marked by the birth of Lord Krishna, Shukla Paksha Ashtami is observed as Radha’s appearance day. This year, Radha Ashtami will be celebrated on August 31, 2025.

Radha, revered as an incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi and the beloved of Lord Krishna, is worshipped with great devotion on this day. The festival is also known as Radha Jayanti.

Radha Ashtami 2025 Puja Muhurat

Start of Ashtami Tithi: August 30, 2025 at 10:46 PM

August 30, 2025 at 10:46 PM End of Ashtami Tithi: September 1, 2025 at 12:57 AM

September 1, 2025 at 12:57 AM Midday Puja Time: 11:05 AM to 1:38 PM (2 hours 33 minutes)

On this day, devotees observe a fast and perform Goddess Radha’s worship during the midday period.

Traditions And Rituals For Radha Ashtami:

On Radha Ashtami, devotees light 11 lamps at the main entrance of their homes in the evening to invoke the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. Offerings of fragrant flowers and a decorative scarf (chunari) are made to Goddess Radha, along with the recitation of Radha Chalisa, which is believed to bring harmony in married life, prosperity, and remove obstacles in love marriages.

Special celebrations are held at ISKCON temples, where idols of Radha and Krishna are adorned in new clothes and decorated with flowers. Devotees sing devotional songs celebrating the divine love of Radha-Krishna and offer a grand Chhappan Bhog , 56 varieties of food , to please Lord Krishna.

Radha Ashtami remains a deeply devotional and joyous occasion, symbolizing divine love, beauty, and devotion.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]