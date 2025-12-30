Kharmaas 2025: Know Its Significance, Rules, And Marriage Muhurat Update For 2026

In Hinduism, the period of Kharmaas holds special religious significance. According to astrology, the Sun transits from one zodiac sign to another every month. When the Sun enters Sagittarius or Pisces, both ruled by Guru, the period of Kharmaas begins.

Religious beliefs suggest that during this time, the auspicious energies of the Sun and Jupiter are considered weakened. As these planets are associated with auspicious and ceremonial activities, all manglik works such as marriage, housewarming ceremonies, mundan (tonsure), and starting a new business are prohibited during Kharmaas. However, from a spiritual perspective, this period is regarded as highly sacred.

What To Do And What Not To Do During Kharmaas

Although auspicious ceremonies are restricted, Kharmaas is considered an ideal time for worship, penance, and spiritual practices. Activities such as ritual bathing, charity, mantra chanting, meditation, and religious observances hold special importance during this period.

Worshipping Lord Surya (the Sun God) and Guru Brihaspati (Jupiter) is believed to bring positive results. It is said that charity and spiritual efforts undertaken during Kharmaas yield multiplied benefits. Therefore, instead of celebrations and social events, this time is considered best suited for inner purification and devotion.

Remedies To Remove Marriage-Related Doshas During Kharmaas

While weddings are not performed during Kharmaas, remedies related to marriage obstacles can be undertaken. For individuals facing repeated delays in marriage or having marriage-related doshas in their horoscope, this period is believed to be especially beneficial.

Devotees are advised to worship Lord Surya and Lord Vishnu during this time. The use of the colour yellow is considered auspicious, wearing yellow clothes and donating yellow items is recommended. Chanting the mantra

"Om Shreem Hreem Purna Grihastha Sukh Siddhaye Hreem Shreem Om Namah"

is believed to help remove obstacles related to marriage.

How Many Times Does Kharmaas Occur In A Year?

According to astrological calculations, Kharmaas occurs twice a year, once when the Sun enters Pisces and once when it enters Sagittarius. Both zodiac signs are ruled by Jupiter.

Currently, Kharmaas began on December 16, when the Sun entered Sagittarius. During this phase, all auspicious activities remain suspended, while the importance of religious and spiritual practices increases significantly.

When Will Auspicious Ceremonies Resume?

Kharmaas will end on January 14, when the Sun enters Capricorn (Makar). With this transition, the path for auspicious activities will reopen. However, there is an important astrological factor to consider.

In January 2026, the planet Venus (Shukra) will remain combust, due to which no marriage muhurat is available during the month. Venus will rise on February 1, 2026, and only after its rise will weddings and other auspicious ceremonies be considered favourable.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]