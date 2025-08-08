Varalakshmi Vrat To Be Observed Today: Know The Auspicious Timing, Puja Rituals, And More

Varalakshmi Vrat is one of the rare Hindu festivals that is completely centred around women and celebrates feminine devotion and strength. Observed primarily by married women, the vrat is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth, prosperity, and well-being. The occasion is both a celebration and a deeply spiritual ritual aimed at invoking the blessings of Goddess Mahalakshmi.

What Is Varalakshmi Vrat?

Goddess Varalakshmi is considered an incarnation of Mahalakshmi. Observing this vrat is believed to bring happiness, prosperity, and harmony in the family. It is also said to bless devotees with the boon of offspring. Married women perform this ritual with utmost devotion for the well-being of their families.

How Is Varalakshmi Vrat Performed?

On this day, the worship of Goddess Lakshmi is done with the same dedication and grandeur as during Diwali. Women perform rituals as per traditions, beginning with the worship of Lord Ganesha, followed by offerings of ‘dorek’ and ‘vayan’ (traditional symbolic offerings). Women take turns honouring one another as symbolic representations of the Goddess, exchanging sweets, spices, new clothes, and money as part of the tradition.

When Is Varalakshmi Vrat In 2025?

Varalakshmi Vrat is observed on the Friday that falls before the full moon (Purnima) in the Hindu month of Sawan. In 2025, this auspicious day falls on Friday, 8 August.

Varalakshmi Vrat 2025 Auspicious Timings:

Simha Lagna (Morning): 6:29 AM – 8:46 AM

Vrishchika Lagna (Afternoon): 1:22 PM – 3:41 PM

Kumbha Lagna (Evening): 7:27 PM – 8:54 PM

Vrishabha Lagna (Midnight): 11:55 PM – 1:50 AM (9 August)

The best time to perform Lakshmi Puja is during Sthir Lagna (fixed ascendant), as it is believed that worshipping the Goddess during this period ensures long-lasting prosperity.

Where Is Varalakshmi Vrat Celebrated?

This vrat is prominently observed by married women in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.

The Significance Of The Yellow Thread In Varalakshmi Vrat

One of the key elements of this ritual is the torem or sardu – a sacred yellow thread smeared with turmeric and tied with nine knots. This thread is prepared for all participating women and placed before the Goddess during the puja. After the rituals are completed, it is tied on the right wrist as a symbol of protection and blessings from the Goddess.

